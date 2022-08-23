Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely And Jarrette Jones Split Up

More sad couples news is coming out of Love Is Blind season 2. It was recently announced that couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are getting a divorce. Now the only other couple from the season that married are going their separate ways.

As reported by Page Six, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones revealed that they are splitting up. In a joint statement on Instagram, they shared that their one year marriage is ending. They began, “After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing.”

Iyanna then told fans that they still have love, but their lives are “going in different directions.” She added, “Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.” The couple then asked for privacy and thanked everyone who supported them through their reality TV journey.

The statement went on, “We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experiences. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!”

It’s a shame that these two broke up and I was genuinely rooting for them. But their relationship faced pitfalls from the beginning. Most notably when Jarrette developed feeling for both Iyanna and Mallory Zapata, who he almost ended up proposing to. Mallory wasn’t receptive and picked Salvador “Sal” Perez. But they ultimately broke up by the end of the season.

Iyanna later admitted that it was “awkward” watching Jarrette go after Mallory once the show aired. She explained back in March, “I knew about the conversation beforehand. They both told me about it, but I think they both kind of forgot the details of it. So when I watched, I was like, ‘Ah, God.’ Like, it was just so awkward.”

Despite that, Iyanna and Jarrette tried to move forward. He told Page Six after the show ended, “It definitely feels good that we were able to navigate this journey together. I think the biggest challenge that we’ve worked on is just integrating our lives together as one.” He concluded, “We were two individuals who are completely, for the most part, opposite … with her being an introvert, and me being an extrovert. I think that’s something we’re constantly going to continue to work on.”

Love Is Blind season 3 will be released later this year and season 4 has already started filming in Seattle.

[Photo Credit: Netflix]