Real Housewives of Dubai’s Dr. Sara Al Madani Says Chanel Ayan Will “Never Own Her Mistakes”

Although this season of The Real Housewives of Dubai is preparing to come to an end, the drama doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.

Fans have fallen in love with some of the Housewives like Chanel Ayan who have gripped the Bravo fandom with her iconic one-liners, quick comebacks, and sheer transparency. She is everything we want from a new Bravoleb and more. Period dot. Another reason the supermodel has been labeled the breakout star of the show is due to her many, many feuds. Whether it be with Caroline Stanbury (remember, Ayan is way more successful than her), Caroline Brooks, or Sara Al Madani, Chanel WILL give us a show.

Recently, Sara met with Us Weekly and shared her thoughts regarding all things Chanel, Chanel, Chanel. The two have been in an OK place since their rocky interaction on the show where Chanel accused Sara of being “preachy”. She spoke briefly about her interactions with Chanel’s number one, Lesa Milan noting, “Lesa, our energies don’t match, which is OK. You don’t have to have to be best friends with everyone you meet. It’s not normal.” Sara continued with, “I don’t have any expectations from Lesa. I did from Ayan and then when I watched the show, I was like, ‘Hold on, that’s insane. I’m not preachy.'” But the thing is, Sara, you kind of are. And that’s okay… just own it.

Sara has spoken about herself on the show in what appears to be a “holier than thou” sort of manner. I don’t think it’s intentional, I just think that’s her. During an aired scene on RHODubai, she mentioned, “it’s never too late to be like me.” She was referring to her sense of self, her overall being, and to some, especially Ayan, it rubbed them the wrong way. As a viewer and fan, it’s clear why Ayan said she is “so full of herself.”

Clearly, Sara was sitting confidently ready to defend her name and honor when the group shot their first-ever reunion. “It was like a crazy experience, but I loved it. It was a good opportunity to address things and to see how people react and own their mistakes,” she said. “I love how some of the women, and they’re my friends, they own their mistakes, but you have then you have the two of them that will never own their mistakes,” she finished.

Sara didn’t leave this up for interpretation. It’s clear she’s speaking about the duo that is Lesa and Chanel. I’m intrigued to see what this reunion brings because from what I saw, a lot of the ladies said things that could be hurtful to one another and they have all seemed to move past it so far. But, don’t back these two queens in a corner, especially at a Housewives reunion. I don’t know if the other ladies could handle the sparks that would be sure to fly.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK CHANEL OWNS UP TO HER MISTAKES? AND IS SARA SORT OF PREACHY?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]