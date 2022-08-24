Kanye West Is Selling Yeezy Gap Gear Out Of Trash Bags

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. And that adage rings true in Kanye West’s latest Yeezy Gap fashion collaboration. Kanye has been controversial for years now as an artist, celebrity and a fashion designer. But the latest criticism comes from the method in which he’s displaying his latest fashion line.

As reported by Page Six, netizens are big mad after seeing a picture of the Yeezy Gap collection being sold out of trash bags at a Gap store. A Twitter user based out of New York tweeted out the photo and it quickly went viral. The user wrote, “This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP.” The photo shows a bunch of clothes piled up and spilling over out of what could only be described as black trash bags. In the background, you can see Gap clothing hanging neatly on hangers, making the visual even more striking.

The user added, “The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had [his clothes] on hangers and this is how he wanted it.” They concluded, “They won’t help you find [your] size,” they added, “you just have to just dig through everything.”

Critics accused Kayne of having a “fetish” for using homeless people as “fashion muses.” One user explained, “It’s everything that is wrong with billionaires…they no longer see the plight of people, they don’t see humans that are suffering, they see opportunities to be ‘edgy’ and profit from it…it’s disgusting.”

Another added, “This gotta be a social experiment.” Someone else joked, “Finally, something to satisfy my instinct to burrow.” One fan said that they would “quit my job if I were still on the visuals team.”

While the displaying of the clothes is one thing, many others found the actual pricing of the collection more troublesome. Keeping in line with the typical Yeezy aesthetic, the collection features plenty of dark, baggy clothes. Prices range from a $40 keychain to a $340 parka. One user stated, “This oversized s–t needs to stop. Buddy looks like he’s about to sit down for a haircut in that T.”

Yet another fan noted the irony of “fishing a $240 hoodie out of a garbage bag.”

Those who pointed out Kanye’s penchant for using the homeless aren’t wrong. When asked about it his latest collection, Kanye said that his “biggest inspiration” was “the homeless.”

Kanye’s reps have yet to comment on the backlash.

[Photo Credit: Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic]