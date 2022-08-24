Katie Thurston Reveals Why She Blocked Nick Viall

When it comes to Nick Viall (and everything else actually), former Bachelorette Katie Thurston doesn’t hold back on sharing her feelings.

While guesting on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s Off the Vine podcast on Tuesday, August 23, Katie definitely had some tea to spill, as reported by Us Magazine.

Katie fired the first shots back in July when she said — via TikTok Live — that she had blocked the former Bachelor’s number. Nick volleyed back in a podcast with his girlfriend, Natalie Joy.

“Little Miss Natalie is all up in arms over her man,” Katie said, in a callback to Natalie refencing her as “Little Miss Katie Thurston” on Nick‘s podcast. “She decides — and Nick doesn’t stop her — to read a text that I had sent Nick, which was about my feelings [for] Greg [Grippo] back during, like, when my season was airing.”

“And he reads it.” Katie continued, “or allows her to read it on a podcast — a private text sent to Nick as if some way to like, I don’t know, destroy me? Who knows? Because I stand by everything I said, like [Natalie] read it and I was like, ‘I’ve been saying that. So like, I don’t know what kind of, like, aha moment that you thought that was or whatever.’ But anyway, the reason, ironically, that he is blocked is for sharing my f—king texts to somebody else.”

Katie admitted she doesn’t know if Nick knows the reason why she blocked him, but added, “The reason he is blocked is for invading my privacy and sharing my texts a year ago. And then here he is doing it [again] on a huge platform.”

I can’t really fault Nick for sharing a text with his girlfriend — I read texts and messages I’ve received from other people to my husband all the time (it falls under marital sharing of information). But reading a friend’s private text on a public podcast does seem pretty out of line.

I think Nick owes Katie an apology (even though, personally, I like him more than her). I wonder what she did in the first place to piss him off?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Andrew Eccles]