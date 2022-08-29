Aubrey O’Day Says The Reason She Posted Photoshopped Images Was Because She Was Trying To Imitate “Art”

Don’t be mad at us, Aubrey O’Day, you posted it — so of course, people are going to talk about it.

In case you forgot who Aubrey is, she rose to fame in 2005 as one of the original members of the girl group Danity Kane. The band sang hits such as “Showstopper” and “Damaged” and also starred in one of MTVs’ successful reality series, Making The Band. After a messy few seasons, Danity Kane’s creator, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs fired O’Day on national television along with another bandmate. From there, we’ve seen much of Aubrey starring in other reality television shows such as Famously Single, Celebrity Apprentice, and Ex on the Beach.

When she’s not busy stirring up trouble with other reality stars, Aubrey is busy traveling the world. Or is she? In a viral Tik Tok captured by this Twitter user, they point out that O’Day has been posting several images on her Instagram that appear to be heavily photoshopped of her in tropical places that she didn’t actually travel to. Why you may ask? Well, Aubrey is saying it’s because she wanted her profile to resemble that of an art museum.

Hmm. That’s not what your profile is giving, Aubrey. This is why people started to call you out about it. No one actually believed you were sitting on top of this beautiful mountain in Bali with the train of your dress flowing perfectly off it. Yeah, it’s kind of, dare I say, weird?

Page Six covered Aubrey’s response to the news which was addressed in a caption under a posted photo of her hugging Jesus outside His pearly white gates. She starts with, “Took the PJ (private jet) to Heaven in the last 24.. wanted to share with y’all how beautiful it was.. also ran into Jesus and we hugged it out.” She continued saying, “He told me to let the lil bird on tiktok with SO much to say about y life.. that she needs to stop washing her p—y in the sink.”

Now really, Aubrey? Did Jesus tell you to say that? I don’t know… it doesn’t seem very on brand for Him.

Anyway, the lengthy caption also mentioned, “… not that I need to explain myself, but I’ve been in the industry for over 20 years and have been traveling the world since I was 7. If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that’s what the f–k is going to happen. I’m an artist, a REAL creator.”

I mean… okay. You are in the public eye, the behavior was strange, and someone commented on it. Don’t be upset with her for bringing it to the world’s attention. Also, maybe in the future, you could let your followers know that you are trying something new with your profile and it wouldn’t attract so many skeptics and questions. Of course, you don’t HAVE to do anything, but when there’s no clarity, the questions will come.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK AUBREY’S PHOTOS WERE STRANGE? AND DID SHE SNAP TOO HARD ON THE TIK TOK CREATOR?

[Photo Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for WE tv]