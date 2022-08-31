Kris Jenner Denies Rumors That Scott Disick Was “Excommunicated” From The Kardashian Family

If there’s one thing we know about the Kardashian family — they will always have each other’s backs.

Fans of the show will remember during the first season of their Hulu series — The Kardashians — the family showcased a little of how they plan to navigate moving forward with Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian no longer together. There was a little… maybe a lot of tension due to Scott feeling on the outs now that Travis Barker has swooped in as Kourt’s partner. Wanting to respect their new relationship while also still wanting to feel like he’s part of the family has to be tough.

Recently on Instagram, Kris Jenner responded to a post that reported Scott had been “excommunicated” from the family. “Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family….he’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family… we love him and not true,” she stated.

Despite Scott and Kourtney not being able to make it work in the long run, the couple does share 3 children together and have been part of each other’s lives since 2006. We initially met Scott during the first season of their E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and he’s been around since. Like Scott, the viewers may also have a hard time just disassociating him from not only the show but the family.

Throughout the years, fans have had many opinions about Scott. Not only throughout KUWTK have we seen Scott open up about his personal life and struggles — we’ve watched on their numerous spin-off shows as well. Everyone is rooting for Scott and in the long run, we really hope it all works out for him. Thankfully, Scott isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. He’s still featured on their new show which is returning to Hulu on September 22. We’ll get to follow along as the co-parents continue to work on blending their family together and making their “new normal” work.

Although the scenes of Scott missing his family were tough to watch, they were few and far between. Scott still has his very close relationship with Khloé Kardashian and Kris to keep him company.

TELL US – DO YOU FEEL BAD FOR SCOTT FEELING ON THE OUTS WITH THE KARDASHIAN FAMILY? AND ARE YOU EXCITED FOR SEASON 2 OF THEIR SHOW?

[Photo Credit: James Devaney/GC Images]