Lindsay Arnold Announces Departure From Dancing With The Stars

There are so many changes in store for us when Dancing With the Stars comes back for season 31. It’s hard to keep up. First, they announced that the show would be leaving its longtime home of ABC and heading to the streamer Disney+. Then, they announced that Alfonso Ribeiro would join Tyra Banks as co-host. Now, there are even more casting shakeups – Lindsay Arnold is leaving Dancing With The Stars after spending over a decade competing.

People first reported on the news when Lindsay took to Instagram to make the announcement. She posted a picture alongside her husband and daughter with a caption reading, “I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season.”

The professional dancer continued, “This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family. DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!!”

Over the years, DWTS has paired Lindsay with celebrities ranging from actors, former NBA players, and even an ousted White House Press Secretary. Somehow, she can make even the worst dancers look somewhat decent. Her biggest triumph on the show was back in season 25 when she snatched the Mirrorball Trophy with her partner, singer and actor Jordan Fisher.

Despite Lindsay’s accomplishments on Dancing With The Stars, she shared with fans that logistically, working on the show no longer makes sense for her family. Her family lives in Utah, whereas she has to live in Los Angeles when the show is filming. That’s a lot of stress on a young family, and although they tried to come up with alternatives to make it work, it just didn’t.

She explained, “Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around.”

She also revealed that she and her husband are currently planning on conceiving a second child. You definitely can’t do that when you’re in Los Angeles competing for the Mirrorball Trophy, and your husband is several states away from you.

Although Lindsay is stepping away from the show, she made it clear to fans that she isn’t leaving the franchise on bad terms. She loves DWTS and promises she’s still a fan that will be watching season 32 from home, cheering everyone on.

Lindsay wrote on Instagram, “All this being said it’s so important to me that you understand none of this has anything to do with my love for the show as that will NEVER change and it also doesn’t mean that this is the end for me and DWTS. Although this decision has been so hard to make I feel so much peace about it and know that it is the right thing to do.”

[Photo Credit: Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images]