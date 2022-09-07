Kelly Clarkson Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Winning American Idol

It seems like just yesterday — we were all huddled around our TVs, eagerly awaiting to find out who would be the first-ever winner of American Idol. In actuality, it’s been two entire decades since Kelly Clarkson snatched the title of the first-ever American Idol, forever changing the landscape of reality TV and music. To commemorate the 20th anniversary, Kelly shared an emotional post on Instagram, reflecting on all the people who helped her get to where she is today.

“20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life,” Kelly wrote in her Instagram post. “That moment was the door that opened up so much access and opportunity, and creative partnerships that I will be grateful for all of my days,” she continued.

Kelly isn’t exaggerating about the course of her life completely changing, thanks to reality TV. American Idol plucked her from obscurity and transformed her from a 20-year-old cocktail waitress into a household name. She’s gone on to sell millions of records, host a successful daytime talk show, and even returned to the reality singing competition genre as a mentor on The Voice. There have been dozens and dozens of American Idols after Kelly Clarkson, but none of them have managed to capture the heart of America the way she has. From “Since U Been Gone” to “Behind These Hazel Eyes” and “Stronger,” — Kelly has hits on top of hits.

Another impressive feat of the first American Idol is her ability to steer clear of negative headlines over the last two decades. As Page Six noted, her only real “controversy” has been her nasty divorce from her husband, who she claimed acted illegally as her manager for years. They’ve since settled their divorce, so even that mess is behind her now. Still, in her Instagram post commemorating the 20th anniversary of Idol, she expressed gratitude for all of those people in her life who have helped her through the rough spots.

“We only get so many trips around the sun and while I am proud and feel abundantly blessed of the successes and failures that I have learned from, I am most proud and grateful for those friends that have become family, and for their arms that have held me when I needed it and their hearts that listened to me when I felt lost. Without them I would not be where I am. I would probably not be here at all.” Kelly wrote.

And, of course, where would Kelly be without the millions of people who called in from their landlines and voted for her to win American Idol? She made sure to thank us, too!

“Thank you so much to every single person that voted 20 years ago! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!” Kelly wrote. “I hope all of you have people in your lives that fill you with laughter, and hope, and happiness, and if you don’t feel like you have that, then keep searching because I promise you they’re looking for you too.”

[Photo Credit: Helen Healey/NBC via Getty Images]