The Bachelorette Alum Clare Crawley Has A New Boyfriend

Former Bachelorette Clare Crawley has stepped out of the Bachelor Nation dating pool to find her new boyfriend. It’s probably a good thing, too, since the only men she’s found swimming in Bachelor waters were sharks.

On Tuesday, Clare posted a video of herself and a mystery man on social media. She didn’t name her new guy, though some commenters assumed him to be Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins, as reported by People.

Clare captioned the video with a pink heart and a single, simple word: “Him.” Awwwww.

In the video — which was also shared on her Instagram under the caption “my perfect match” — Clare dissolves into laughter as the couple jam out to a song in the car. The extended version of the video also shows them kissing in the car.

Bachelor Nation was quick to applaud Clare‘s new love connection in the comments, and apparently her new relationship is no surprise to her friends. “Finally the secret is out,” past Bachelorette Katie Thurston commented.

“….AND HE’S GREAT,” added another Bachelor Nation alum Sarah Herron. New mom Ashley Iaconetti responded, “Hell yeah with this hard launch!” while Caroline Lunny chimed in with, “Oh s— we’re liveeeeeee.”

Clare also pinned one comment that implied she’s been in the relationship for a year. “Finally. A year later and y’all are still so f—ing cute.” Way to keep it a secret, Clare.

The news of Clare‘s relationship comes a year after her split — for the second time — from Dale Moss in September 2021. The couple were formerly engaged on Season 16 of The Bachelorette. Their engagement came so early in the season that when Dale and Clare left the show to pursue their relationship off screen, it was only a couple of weeks into filming. Producers replaced Clare for the rest of that season with Tayshia Adams.

At the time of their second split, an unnamed source claimed “it was mutual.”

Following her split with Dale, Clare was briefly linked to another of her Season 16 suitors, Blake Monar. While they were never in a confirmed relationship, Clare reportedly spent time with Monar and his family in January.

Clare had another broken Bachelor franchise engagement with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard following 2018’s Bachelor Winter Games. The pair have remained friends.

No one can say the Bachelor franchise hasn’t given Clare every chance at love. Before her turn as The Bachelorette, the 41-year-old Sacramento hairdresser made her first appearance and came in as the runner-up on Season 18 of The Bachelor (starring Juan Pablo Galavis, arguably one of the WORST Bachelors in the entire franchise). Clare also appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise (where she famously had a heart-to-heart on camera with a raccoon) and Bachelor Winter Games.

Poor Clare. I hope she can hang onto this guy. I was her after my divorce in my 30s, bouncing from boyfriend to boyfriend, when all I really wanted was to get married and have a baby. I finally got my wish, and I hope she does, too!

Here’s hoping Clare will have better luck finding love on her own, rather than among the myriad Bachelor castoffs. Bachelor Nation is rooting for her.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin]