Kim Kardashian Launches Private Equity Firm To Help Entrepreneurs

Is there anything that Kim Kardashian can’t do? She’s helped catapult her entire family into global stardom, she’s on the verge of becoming a lawyer, and she’s dominated both the skincare and shapewear industries. And remember when she had that highly addictive mobile game? Hate her or love her; you have to give Kim her props. She knows how to create a billion-dollar brand and how to keep herself (and her family) culturally relevant. Now, her latest business venture is pulling her slightly out of the spotlight, and she’s applying her entrepreneurial skills in a brand new way. She’s launching a private equity firm to help entrepreneurs.

Kim’s new private equity firm is called SKKY Partners. People reported that The Kardashians star is joining forces with Jay Sammons, a venture capitalist and former Carlyle Group, Inc partner. According to the outlet, Kim’s new firm plans to invest in consumer media and entertainment businesses as well as consumer products, luxury, hospitality, and digital commerce. The firm hasn’t made any investments yet but plans to start later this year.

And, of course, SKKY Partners already has an Instagram account because nothing in the Kardashians world is official if it isn’t on Instagram. In the account’s debut post, Kim is sporting a Steve Jobs-inspired black turtle neck, standing side by side with her partner Jay. According to the account’s first post, the firm will focus on ​​”control and minority investments in high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Kris Jenner also has her hands in this and will work as a partner for SKKY. In a profile with the Wall Street Journal, Jay explained that he had a longtime relationship with Kim and her chief executive momager. He revealed that he approached them with this opportunity earlier this year because they’re “true entrepreneurs” who have “built businesses.” Together, he hopes to leverage his financial expertise with the Kardashians‘ global reach.

With that said, it still may be a surprise to see Kim Kardashian take this next step in her career. Of course, a lot of money and power comes with running an equity firm like this. But doesn’t Kim already have enough of those things? Well, according to her, the most thrilling part of this new opportunity is being able to connect with other entrepreneurs.

“The exciting part is to sit down with these founders and figure out what their dream is,” Kim explained. “I want to support what that is, not change who they are in their DNA, but just support and get them to a different level.”

It will certainly be interesting to see what types of businesses ultimately evolve from SKKY Partners. And the idea of Kim Kardashian sitting down and talking with entrepreneurs sounds like it should be a reality show in itself. If she keeps this up, maybe the next Kardashian show will be a Shark Tank spinoff, but where all of the investors are Kardashians.

[Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage]