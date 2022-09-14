Love Is Blind Star Danielle Ruhl Says She Spends Most Days Crying Since Split From Nick Thompson

I can’t say I was a big supporter of Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson from Love Is Blind season 2. I actually really liked Danielle, but I didn’t think they made a very good match. Regardless, they were one of only two couples who got married on the show. Then last month, they announced their split after one year of marriage. And even though many of us weren’t surprised, it’s still sad to see a marriage break up.

Now Danielle is admitting that she isn’t handling the split well. As reported by Us Weekly, she recently took to social media with an update on how she’s doing. Danielle posted a video to her Instagram Stories and began, “It’s funny when people are like, ‘How are you so happy?’ Would you rather have me post an Instagram Live of me crying for eight hours straight, because I can do that if you want [me] to! That’s my reality.”

This is really the first time Danielle is speaking about the split but neither have shared what led to the breakup. Despite Danielle posting some recent pics out with friends, she said that behind the scenes is a different story. She said in another Story, “Can barely see out of my eyes from crying. I deal with these situations like anyone else. Sending love to all.”

In yet another video, Danielle quipped that she could share more heartache content if her followers wanted. “If you would rather have me sit here posting Stories, sobbing, I could easily do that. It’s what I spend most of my days doing,” the reality star stated. She then added, “But I do cry all of the time. I cry easily. I cry when I’m happy, I cry when I’m sad. But who wants to see that? Come on.”

Just a few months ago, things seemed much rosier. Danielle told Us Weekly in July that she would like to have another wedding celebration. She remarked, “At either our two — or three-year — anniversary, we really wanna redo a reception to make sure all of our families can be there. Like, I’ve always dreamt of my dream wedding and wedding planning and a bachelorette party. And so we’re redoing all of that. It’s just like when we have the time.”

The two will be featured in Netflix’s upcoming series, Love Is Blind: After The Altar, which premieres on September 16th.

[Photo Credi: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic]