The Masked Singer’s Show Format Is Changing Ahead Of It’s Eighth Season

Well, The Masked Singer is a competition show full of surprises, this newest is one no one was expecting.

Representatives for the show are revealing that ahead of its eighth season airing, the format of the show is changing. For the past seven seasons, the celebrity with the lowest votes from the audience and panel of celebrity judges would be unmasked and booted from the show. The remaining celebrities who made it past that round would continue.

Now, for the first time ever, audience members will vote for their favorite performance out of three, and the singer with the least amount of votes will be unmasked during the middle of the show. After that, the two remaining contestants will face off in a Battle Royale style show-off performing the same song, with the winner of that round competing against other celebs in future weeks forcing the other singer to be unmasked at the end of the show.

The three finalists left standing after each round will compete in the semi-finals. Wow, this is going to be good. This is such a fun show to watch with just the right hint of mystery mixed in there for us viewers to enjoy. It’s always fun to watch some of your favorite celebrities, athletes, and actors just have fun! Former Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams has appeared. Former Cheetah Girls Raven Symoné and Adrienne Bailon also performed. Superbowl champion Rob Gronkowski and legend Tony Hawk as well. If you haven’t tuned into this show yet — you’re missing out… seriously.

So now you know you can expect double the unmaskings on each episode — but that’s not the only thing changing. This season is also set to feature 22 celebrities. The most out of any season ever. On top of that, this season is set to feature different themes in each episode. Expect Vegas Night, Comedy Roast Night, Muppets Night, Thanksgiving and Fright Night.

Oh, yes! I am so excited to see this next group of singers grace the stage and sing their hearts out for the title of The Masked Singer winner. Catch the premiere Wednesday, September 21.

