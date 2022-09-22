Love Is Blind’s Kyle Abrams And Deepti Vempati Split Days After Confirming Relationship

Ever since Kyle Abrams admitted on the Love Is Blind season 2 reunion that he regretted not asking Deepti Vempati to marry him, fans have been rooting for these two to become a couple. And it seemed like they did, posting cute yet vague photos together on their social media accounts. And on Love Is Blind: After The Altar, you saw them finally take the plunge.

But just a few days after confirming their romance, it’s all over. As reported by Page Six, the couple has announced that they split up. On an Instagram post, Kyle began, “I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today. Since After the Alter was filmed, we decided to go our separate ways early summer. Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through ardous [sic] vulnerability and has supported us along the way.”

He then dropped the bomb that he has “since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit.” Kyle concluded, “As for what the future holds, I have no clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret.” Castmate and buddy Shayne Jansen offered support jokingly in the comments. He wrote, “Don’t worry everyone. I’ll paparazzi the s–t out of them. Keep your head on a swivel.”

Deepti shared her own take on social media. She used a Reel to showcase multiple pictures of them together. Deepti stated, “Kyle and I are now walking different paths and are no longer together. We couldn’t share these memories over the past year so sharing them now. Thank you all for your continued love and support.” She concluded with a well-known adage, “People come into your life for a chapter, a season or a lifetime.”

During the filming of After the Altar, Kyle and Deepti went back and forth on whether or not to take their relationship to the next level. But by the last episode, Kyle told her, “I want to just start a relationship — like a legitimate relationship with you.” He added that he wanted to “be exclusive” and not “in limbo.” Deepti agreed and all seemed well.

But Kyle had some doubts going in. He recently admitted to People that he didn’t want to ruin the friendship he had with his former castmate. “I put so much pressure on myself because I was like, ‘I don’t want this to fail’. I was hesitant to jump in for that reason because she was my best friend,” he explained. Kyle went on, “And if it doesn’t work out, you kind of lose the friendship. Because if you break up for whatever reason — and I wasn’t planning to break up — but you always have to think about what happens after.”

He also said of their relationship once they made it official, “After that, it was like nothing really changed because I felt like we were dating already. We saw each other almost every day. We spent hours together. We did everything together. She had even met my family, so it wasn’t weird or anything.”

[Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix]