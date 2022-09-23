Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl And Nick Thompson Speak Out After Announcing Their Split

Many fans were surprised when Love Is Blind season 2 couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson announced they were breaking up. They were even featured in the hit series follow-up show, Love Is Blind: After The Altar. In the three-part update, we got a chance to see what the season 2 cast was up to. And for the most part, everything seemed pretty harmonious between Danielle and Nick.

But that clearly wasn’t the case. Now they are both talking about their lives post-breakup. As reported by Page Six, Danielle took to her Instagram to give an update to fans. She wrote, “It has taken some time to publicly speak about my marriage ending, as emotions are still raw. However, I will always appreciate those who have followed my journey and continue to support me throughout this entire experience.”

Danielle also noted that while her relationship didn’t end up working, she is grateful for the “incredible friends” she made on the show. She added, “I’ve also learned to love myself and to prioritize surrounding myself with those who love me for who I am.” Ending on a happy note, Danielle said that “the future is bright” and that the “next chapter will be the best one yet.”

For his part, Nick also took to Instagram, just a few hours before Danielle’s post. He shared, “The last few weeks have been especially challenging for me. Like many of us going through a loss or life-altering event, we experience cycles of grief while we navigate our emotions.”

Nick went on, “Everyone perceives and experiences grief differently when a relationship ends, let alone the loss of a marriage in the public eye. I’m working through my own mental and emotional challenges to overcome feelings of anxiety and depression.”

He also revealed that he’s leaning on those who are “loyal” to him. “Most importantly, I’ve learned it’s okay to not be okay and that staying true to myself is essential to find my way forward,” Nick stated. Finally, he admitted he was “grateful” for the experience. Said the reality star, “I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I had.”

The two were married for just a year.

