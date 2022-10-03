Kanye West Explains Why He Changed His Instagram Profile Photo To Kris Jenner; Says He Wants To “Change The Narrative”

The ending of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage has been one of the saddest celebrity breakups I’ve probably had to deal with. From watching Ye appear in the early seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to their fairytale wedding, I thought Kim had finally found the one. That’s why the Ye vs. Kardashian/Jenner drama is a little disheartening.

Some fans noticed Kanye’s strange social media move last week where he changed his IG profile picture to the matriarch of the Kardashian family, Kris Jenner.

“I POSTED KRIS WITH THOUGHTS OF PEACE AND RESPECT,” he wrote via his IG stories. “LET’S CHANGE THE NARRATIVE.” This move comes weeks after he claimed Kris, the momager of ALL momagers, forced Kim and the youngest Jenner, Kylie Jenner, to participate in Playboy photo shoots.

“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie and Kim do,” he captioned one of his early September uploads. “Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with addiction [and] Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy [West] and Chicago [West].”

Since the couple began having kids back in 2013, the rapper has been very vocal about protecting his children from the spotlight. Sometimes I wonder if the difference in lifestyles between Kim and Ye also played a part in their divorce. Kanye, who was in the spotlight for years prior to actually meeting and eventually marrying Kim may have a different outlook on being in the public eye. Whereas Kim needs it. That’s how she works — and I can’t blame her for it.

Kanye revealed on Good Morning America on September 22 that the pair have been dealing with some co-parenting struggles amid Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson. “I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it,” he said. “I’m their dad It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.”

During the early days of Kim and Ye’s divorce, it seemed that Kris was one of the only family members who also supported Kanye during such a difficult time. “The other Kardashians are [supporting Kim] — they’re all there for each other,” a source shared with Us Weekly back in February. “Kris is really the only one who still has a relationship with Kanye. She always has and she’s the peacemaker when no one else will speak to him.”

[Photo Credit: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images]