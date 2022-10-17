Ashley Iaconetti Reacts To Fan Complaints About Her and Jared Hogging Air Time On Bachelor In Paradise

Is Ashley crying again? She’s probably doing that super annoying ugly cry/laugh she always does. Is her mascara running?

Bachelor royalty Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon seemed to take up a majority of screen time this week on Bachelor in Paradise — and fans are not happy about it, according to US Magazine.

“Bachelor in Paradise fans are pretty frustrated after episode four,” one Instagram user posted on Monday, October 10, explaining that she believed Ashley and Jared, who initially met on BIP and are now married with a baby, joined the ABC dating show as “a love story [that contestants can] look up to.”

However, it was soon revealed that the couple would remain in Mexico to “work on their marriage” (aka a paid vacation) after welcoming son Dawson in January.

Viewers feel that Ashley and Jared‘s storyline is going to be a recurring theme of “Will this married couple have sex or let life get in the way?” Cue clip of Ashley farting (the result of consuming Mexican food) in the “Boom Boom Room,” which is the only room in the resort with air conditioning and traditionally reserved for couples who need “private time.”

Another attempt at intimacy showed Jared snoring, cause he was just so tired and fell asleep before Ashley came to bed. You know, marriage.

According to one Insta poster who timed things, the new parents got 16 and a half minutes of screen time in Monday’s episode (total run time was 1 hour and 24 minutes without commercials), more than any of the other contestants on the show.

In total, Ashley and Jared’s story line has gotten the second most amount of screen time overall on season 8, surpassing most of the other relationships or dramatic exits. Reportedly producers even gave the couple one of the date cards meant for the contestants.

As the episode aired, many fans expressed their frustration at the show’s decision to focus so much on the married couple instead of the new connections potentially forming on the beaches of Mexico.

“I watch Bachelor in Paradise to see new couples not more Ashley and Jared,” one Twitter user tweeted on Monday, while another user wrote, “bachelor in paradise i’m BEGGING u to stop making me watch jared and ashley content.”

Meanwhile, a third social media user speculated that “the real reason bachelor in paradise is 16 episodes is because of all of Jared and Ashley’s screen time.”

Personally, I’ve had enough of Ashley and Jared to last a lifetime. I didn’t like her when cried over Chris Soules on Season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015. I didn’t like her when she sobbed over Jared’s failure to love her during both Seasons 2 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise (she came to Mexico specifically to persue Jared). I predicted Jared’s fate on more than one Bachelor message board that Ashley would eventually wear him down, even though he repeatedly insisted he just wasn’t that into her.

Jared finally gave in (probably just to stop all the annoying laugh/crying) and took a knee on the beach in Season 3 of BIP in 2018. And guess what? Ashley cried.

Following their engagement in Mexico, Ashley and Jared tied the knot in August 2019, welcoming their son Dawson two and a half years later.

So basically, she hounded the poor man until he finally proposed to her. I just don’t find their story all that romantic. In fact, it’s kind of pathetic and sad and makes me a little queasy. Am I wrong?

Despite the backlash about air time, Ashley is laughing off complaints. “Don’t worry, guys, we leave on Monday’s episode,” she promised via Instagram.

[Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images]