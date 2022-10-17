The Challenge’s Tori Deal Says She And Ex-Fiancé Jordan Wiseley Are In The Best Place They’ve Been Since Their Split

MTV’s The Challenge is back for season 38! And while it’s not Battle of the Exes, it might feel that way for Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley. The couple, who ended their engagement in 2020, are now facing off for the first time post-split on The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

But that doesn’t mean that there’s bad blood. Tori recently told Us Weekly, “We are probably the best that we’ve ever been. Not ever been, obviously, because we were about to get married. But now we can definitely have, like, a nice relationship that doesn’t feel toxic.”

The two met on the popular series in in 2017 and were engaged in 2019. Jordan famously proposed to Tori after being eliminated from the competition on War of the Worlds 2. Sadly, The Challenge power couple called things off after a year.

Tori announced the news on Instagram. Her post stated in part, “I thought I knew love when Jordan and I were together, but there is a different kind of love that two people feel when they decide it’s time to experience life apart.” Tori added, “Even though Jordan and I are going to be moving forward in separate ways, our love, support, and connection with one another only grows stronger and deeper.”

Now two years later, Tori revealed that their time on Ride or Dies wasn’t contentious at all. She explained, “It just feels good. It feels good for both of us where we are right now.”

As for the competition itself, Tori is focused on getting that win. On the last installment of the series, Spies, Lies & Allies, she lost by a narrow margin. CT Tamburello and Kaycee Clark, who already dropped out of the current season, won the grand prize. Said Tori, “Last season, I ended, like, 10 seconds right before or right after first place. It was so close. I still have this itch I need to scratch.”

To make sure that happens, Tori teamed up with her bestie and fellow veteran Devin Walker. “Honestly, I was gonna say no, but when they were like, ‘OK, you get to bring your best friend,’ I was like, ‘You know what? I wouldn’t wanna play the game with anybody else.’ That’s what really made me say yes,” she noted.

[Photo Credit: John Lamparski/WireImage]