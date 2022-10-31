Casey Woods Hasn’t Walked In 4 Months After Injury on Bachelor In Paradise

Some people might have thought The Bachelorette‘s Casey Woods was just being dramatic when he appeared to faint on Bachelor in Paradise, but he actually seriously injured himself when he fell, as People reported.

Casey revealed through his Instagram story during Monday night’s episode that he has had “three operations” for “three broken bones” — and his foot is still in a cast four months after filming. Ouch.

“One sad guy here,” he said.

Before his accident, Casey told Brittany Galvin that Paradise new arrival Peter Izzo (“Pizza Pete”) was saying negative things about her, following their one-on-one date. Pete’s feelings were hurt by the fact that when he swooped in for a kiss, Brittany successfully dodged his attempt.

After listening to Peter talk about himself and his pizza business all day, Brittany was over him and his “cheesy” conversation (see what I did there?). As she said later in her confessional, “Read the room.”

Following her conversation with Casey, Brittany confronted Peter about his negative comments, and Casey was overwhelmed by the argument that ensued. He told bartender Wells Adams, “I feel very dizzy. I think I might pass out,” before collapsing to the floor.

Medics were called, and Casey told them that he fainted due to heat and stress. But as they were loading him into an ambulance, he realized that his leg really hurt.

In a separate Instagram post on Monday night, he posted a picture of his plaster-encased ankle, with the caption, “Just to be clear, this is my foot in a cast right now. Tonight. I haven’t walked in over 4 months.”

Casey, who made his Bachelor Nation debut during Season 18 of The Bachelorette (Michelle Young‘s season), also shared posts from fans on his Instagram story and added additional information about his injury.

To one fan post, Casey added, “I think most people don’t [know] how severe the injury was.” I know I didn’t — until I saw him crying out in pain about his ankle, I thought he was overreacting to the drama. So sorry, Casey!

Casey also shared that the injury caused him an hour-long ambulance ride to the hospital, before thanking fans for their support.

Best wishes for a full recovery, Casey! We hope to see you back on your feet soon.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin]