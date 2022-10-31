Michael Allio Admits His Breakup With Sierra Jackson Could Have Been Handled Better On Bachelor In Paradise

The Bachelorette alum Michael Allio admits he could have done things differently on Bachelor in Paradise.

Following his unexpected breakup with yoga instructor Sierra Jackson, the single dad spoke to People about how he handled the split. Michael was responding to a TikTok “conspiracy” video that claimed his breakup may have thrown a wrench into producers’ plans.

I don’t believe this for a minute, because obviously producers had RN Danielle Maltby waiting in wings. On paper, Danielle is a much better match (some might even say “perfect”) for Michael, as she suffered the loss of her fiancé to an overdose 11 years ago, while Michael lost his wife to cancer three years ago. They have a mutual understanding of what it’s like to lose your partner.

Michael explained that he broke up with Sierra just before the rose ceremony, because he felt that “[accepting] a rose when you’re [sic] heart’s not in it is ‘leading someone on.'” He’s not wrong there.

Michael continued, “Choosing to end my only relationship when I was gifted a constellation and didn’t have a rose was not a ‘good look’ but I knew that.”

And that’s another thing. Sierra gave him his own constellation: three stars depicting Michael, his son James and his late wife Laura, representing how they’d always be a family. It was cringeworthy. How long had Sierra known Michael at that point? A week? Maybe two?

I once had a guy ask me what kind of a car I thought he should buy — on our first date! Just no.

Michael at least accepted responsibility for the drama that ensued after the split — mainly in the form of backlash from fans. “I still should [have] handled the breakup better, that’s on me.”

I disagree. He wasn’t mean. Yes, it was sudden, but it would have been worse to lead her on when he just wasn’t feeling it.

Sierra shared her own video about the split and pointed to Michael‘s behavior. She shared quotes from Michael’s perspective writing, “Somethings missing,” and “She’s moving too fast.” Later in the video she added, “I’m not sure I’m ready” and threw “shade” in the last line, “I never actually saw anything with you, but I needed to kill time.” Sierra’s so young. She probably still puts a little heart over the “i” when she writes her name.

I think she made that last line up. I don’t remember Michael ever saying that. Does anyone else remember him saying that?

“I hadn’t thrown shade before . . . but THIS is me throwing it,” Sierra captioned the video on Instagram. “Forward & onward now – Just wanted to get it out of my system & remind y’all I’m sweet, sour, far from perfect, and keep it real.”

That just sounds like sour grapes to me. I understand you’re upset your boyfriend (of two weeks?) dumped you, but there’s no need to trash him. He just wasn’t that into you, Sierra.

Michael and Sierra seemed drawn to each other early in the BIP season, as they paired up the first day they arrived on the beach. But after she gifted him the constellation, Michael seemed to pull back.

In a confessional, Michael explained, “I’m dealing with the grief element in my life. There’s just this weird, weird thing that happens where I think I’ve found it, it feels good, and then I get in my head and I push people away. And I feel really bad about that.”

But almost immediately after Sierra packed her bags and self-eliminated from Playa Escondida, Danielle came down the stairs with a date card.

Danielle and Michael admitted that they had previously connected on social media before heading to the beach. Their respective experiences with loss and grief (as well as Danielle’s more appropriate age as a partner for Michael) could very well bond them as a couple.

Although I did feel sorry for Sierra when Michael broke up with her, I really think he and Danielle are a better match. I’m looking forward to seeing how it all turns out.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK DANIELLE AND MICHAEL ARE A BETTER COUPLE THAN HE AND SIERRA? DO YOU THINK SIERRA’S COMMENTS AFTER THE BREAKUP WERE JUSTIFIED OR A BIT OVER THE TOP?

[Photo Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin]