Bachelor In Paradise Stars Joe Amabile And Serena Pitt Deny Pregnancy Rumors

Following their unexpected courthouse nuptials last month, Bachelor in Paradise alums Joe Amabile (aka “Grocery Store Joe”) and Serena Pitt are fielding fan questions about a possible “shotgun wedding.”

The couple addressed pregnancy rumors in a YouTube Q&A video Thursday, as reported by Page Six.

“I’m not [pregnant],” Joe joked, when the question came up.

“I’m not either,” Serena chimed in, while Joe responded, “Nice.”

Serena then noted, “We’re both sitting here [with coffee]. I don’t think you can drink coffee when you’re pregnant, can you?”

After Joe clarified that pregnant ladies “can’t drink alcohol,” Bachelor alum Serena acknowledged that many of their followers thought she might be expecting their first baby.

“I guess [that] makes sense,” Serena said. “People are wondering if we had a shotgun wedding because I’m pregnant, but I’m not pregnant.”

I have to admit that the thought (hope?) entered my mind. Who wouldn’t want to see a little Baby Amabile running around the grocery store?

Serena and her Bachelorette alum husband went on to discuss their upcoming wedding (the Big One), which they are still planning for September 2023, despite their sudden October 27th courthouse ceremony.

“It’s not gonna be in Chicago or New York,” Serena said of the “destination” wedding, admitting that they have “narrowed down” their location choices to South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee.

The publicist revealed that her sister will be her Maid of Honor in the more formal ceremony, while the former grocery store owner’s brother is set to be his Best Man.

The happy couple met and fell in love on the beach in Mexico during Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Even though show producers tried to create drama by bringing in Joe‘s ex-girlfriend, Bachelor alum Kendall Long (who met Joe on Season 5 of BIP and dated him for two years, before they broke up due to “distance”), Joe proposed to Serena on the season finale in October 2021.

Joe and Serena dated long distance for several months, before moving in together in March 2022. And now they’re married, just a year after meeting.

When the pair tied the knot last month, they shared an inside look at their low-key ceremony.

“JUST MARRIED!” the Bachelor Nation stars posted on Instagram together. “We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn’t want to get married twice!”

Joe and Serena admitted that they don’t feel any different since exchanging their vows.

“Because we were already committed to each other for life, the marriage didn’t change that, so our relationship doesn’t feel any different,” Serena explained. “I feel the same level of commitment now.”

Aren’t they just the cutest? Of all the couples who’ve come out of Bachelor Nation, Serena and Joe just seem to be one of the most genuine. I wish them all the happiness in the world!

[Photo Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin]