Kate Chastain Shades Below Deck Mediterranean’s Natasha Webb, Says She’s “Awful” At Her Job

The shade assassin of Below Deck has entered the chat, and she’s got some feedback to share about Below Deck Mediterranean’s newest chief stew. As reported by Us Weekly, Kate Chastain popped up on Brandi Glanville’s podcast, and she had a few pieces of constructive criticism for Below Deck Med’s Natasha Webb.

“I think she’s just really, really awful at her job and in so many ways,” Kate explained.

The former Below Deck chief stew expanded on her opinion, saying, “First of all, I understand in my first season, I put a humongous d–k blanket on a bed. But that was elegant. When she brings out that dildo, it’s just tacky and so cringe.”

Not only does Kate find Natasha’s performance to be cringe, but she also thinks it lacks a certain level of elegance—especially when it comes to serving drinks. She called her bartending “disgusting” and compared it to a “Daytona spring break bar.”

She continued with her rant, saying, “It’s almost an embarrassment for the yachting industry, like, girl is giving cruise vibes. You know, obviously, she doesn’t drink as much as us, because anybody who actually drinks is, like, ‘Give me vodka. Give me champagne. Give me a tequila. A mixed drink, I’ll drink too. Espresso martini and a margarita. Maybe an Aperol spritz.'”

Unfortunately for Natasha, Kate isn’t the first Below Deck alum to give their two cents about her performance in season 7. Below Deck Med’s original chief stew, Hannah Ferrier, slammed her in an interview calling her “boring.”

“She could be very good at her job but doesn’t sound like interesting television,” Hannah said before describing what the show needs to look for in their next chief stew.

“Because you want somebody who is good at their job, but then at the end of the day, we kind of go like, ‘Oh, it’s yachting.’ It’s still a reality show.” Hannah explained, “So you want someone who’s funny, who’s quick. Who is not afraid to take people on. Not afraid to school their stews.”

Although Natasha doesn’t seem to have anyone’s stamp of approval, one interior crew member from season 7 of Below Deck Med did get some love from Kate, and that was Natalya Scudder. Kate told Brandi that Natalya just “gets it.”

“The second stew Kyle [Viljoen], I think he’s a little too extra, too sassy,” Kate explained. “I really like the third stew. I think she’s right. She works hard. She’s funny. She gets it.”

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]