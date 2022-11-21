The Bachelorette’s Erich Schwer Talks About Gabby Windey Breakup

Erich Schwer and Gabby Windey‘s Final Rose has dropped all its petals.

Gabby‘s final pick opened up about his breakup with the ICU nurse in a post on his Instagram last week, as reported by E! Online. “A lot of you are reaching out with questions about me and Gabby,” Erich wrote. “The reality is that we were ultimately not each other’s people—it’s hard when there isn’t one thing to put your finger on. We met in a very unique situation and in a very unique way, and I’m grateful we did. I would never take it back.”

Erich went on to praise his ex, calling her “an amazing person,” and saying that he will always root for the Bachelorette star. “I hope she gives them hell in the DWTS finale,” the real estate analyst continued. “I have learned and grown so much this year from experiences and mistakes, and I continue to better myself everyday.”

Erich finished the post by sharing that he is spending time with friends and family, as well as focusing on himself. “I have been working hard these past few months and am I’m excited to share with y’all eventually,” the New Jersey native concluded.

Gabby spoke about the breakup on Dancing With the Stars, while rehearsing with her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy

“For me, it holds a special place because I did just go through a breakup,” Gabby said about their waltz routine to Des’ree’s “I Am Kissing You.” “The end of our relationship happened because we weren’t completely in step and in sync with each other on our common goals or just the way we approach life. We weren’t each other’s best match.”

Earlier this month, news leaked that Gabby and Erich were no longer a couple, and that it was Gabby who ended things.

As viewers of The Bachelorette know, Gabby has expressed multiple times that she isn’t sure she wants to have children, due to her difficult childhood and estrangement from her own mother. She even tearfully broke up in Amsterdam with Nate Mitchell (who she really liked and some thought could be her final pick), because he has a daughter from a previous relationship. Could it be that Erich wants children and Gabby’s hesitancy to become a mother is what — at least in part — caused the split?

The news came as no surprise to Bachelor Nation fans who’ve become far more used to breakups than weddings on this franchise. Sharp-eyed fans had been monitoring Gabby‘s ring finger since the season premier of DWTS and took notice when the Neil Lane sparkler went missing from her left hand on the Halloween airing of the show. Erich, who’d been present for every broadcast up to that point, was also glaringly absent from the studio audience.

“She felt they weren’t aligned and weren’t on the same page,” an insider said at the time of the split. “Gabby was hoping they could give each other space and work it out, but ultimately decided they didn’t have a future.”

Gabby and Erich‘s breakup comes just two months after the airing of their engagement on The Bachelorette season finale.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Ricky Middlesworth]