Bachelor In Paradise Odd Couple Jill Chin And Jacob Rapini Have Split

Bachelor Nation’s quirky “odd couple” has called it quits. Arguably one of the most dramatic pairings on the Bachelor in Paradise beach, Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini have broken up — again.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jill opened up about her split in a preview clip from the podcast Click Bait with Bachelor Nation. “The relationship? Failure to launch, some may say,” Jill admitted. “Unfortunately, it did make it to the hard launch phase, but swiftly after that it ended.”

Jill and Jacob first met on Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. They went on an unforgettable “Full Moon Date,” where they got naked and did tantric breathing meditation. Sadly, their inital connection took a hit during the show’s notorious Split Week, when the women were sent off to spend the week at another resort and a new group of women were brought in to hang out with the men.

By the time Split Week was over and the “OG” women returned to the beach, Jacob had started a new relationship with real estate agent Kate Gallivan and wasted no time ending things with Jill, a decision he later regretted, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

Realizing he’d made a hasty mistake, Jacob reached out to Jill a few weeks before the taping of the reunion show.

“After our one-on-one aired, we were like, ‘Oh, we’re catching the feelings again!’ And then we started talking more and more,” Jill stated. “And then about three weeks before the reunion, we decided that we probably wanted to give this a shot, so we were just going to talk and try it out.”

Then at the show’s reunion, after announcing that they had reconnected and were back together, Jacob literally swept Jill off her feet and dramatically carried her off stage. Around that time, each of their Bachelor Nation Wiki pages was updated to reflect their respective status as dating each other “since November 2022.”

Jill said at the time that she was looking forward to seeing where her relationship with Jacob would go.

Jill previously told Entertainment Tonight, “I feel like it’s a chapter we didn’t really get to fully explore, so I just wanna see if there’s more,” she said. Jacob echoed those comments with, “I’m so super excited to be with her. I’m hopeful.”

“He made that grand gesture at the reunion, which was just kind of solidifying things,” Jill shared on the podcast. “It was, like, my fairytale moment.”

“I never wanted to make it public, to be honest. I just wanted to keep it private, but the gesture happened at the reunion,” Jill adds. “We were like, ‘Alright, we’re gonna go forth and conquer.'”

Then Jacob went official with their relationship on Instagram. “I’m honored that I can call you mine after going through all the chaos that we had to endure,” he wrote. “After rekindling what was a 3 day relationship on the beach, we both realized we’re right for each other.”

Jill felt things were going well with them at that point, but everything started to fall apart shortly thereafter. “We had planned a trip to Rhode Island and everything. It was going to be really cute,” she said of plans to visit her home state. “But then, unfortunately, everything kind of just fell through. Like, immediately after he hard launched it. I hate it.”

Haven’t we all been there, ladies? I’ve dated so many guys who were all gung ho at the beginning, but once they have your heart in their hands, the story changes to, “Oh wait! I didn’t mean for this to be a relationship. I’m just not ready for that.” So typical.

Despite her sadness, Jill had no other choice but to end the relationship with Jacob. “I literally had no other choice. I had to do what was best for myself,” she stated. “There’s just a line and standards that you have for yourself that you just can’t allow people to cross.”

Jill continued, “The trust had been broken. In a long-distance relationship, you need communication and trust, and we had neither of those things,” she added.

“It’s just constant communication, just figuring out if you’re aligned in your morals, in your life, and just trying to figure out if you can build a life together,” she remarked. “It’s hard ’cause we’re gonna be long distance, so it’s just kind of seeing if we show up for each other in that way, honestly.”

Even now, Jill says she holds no grudge against Jacob. “It is what it is,” she admitted sadly. “We’re going to move on. I don’t wish ill will upon Jacob.” She continued, “I think that in the future, he could be a good partner to somebody if he puts in some work [i.e. grows up]. Hopefully he will do so, and somebody will be right for him,” Jill added.

I’m a little disappointed, but not really surprised that things ended so quickly for Bachelor Nation’s “Odd Couple.” Jill’s a little quirky, and Jacob’s a little too free with the nakedness, but there’s someone for everyone.

Jill’s Bachelor Nation bio claims she’s looking for someone who’s “emotionally mature.” Keep looking, Jill.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless]