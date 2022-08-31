Bachelor In Paradise Season 8 Cast Announced

Even though it’s later this year than usual, it’s finally Almost Paradise (omg, I’m going to have that song stuck in my head all day!). Yes, Bachelor Nation, our summer guilty pleasure, aka Bachelor in Paradise, is finally returning.

ABC announced the first group of Bachelor in Paradise singles who will arrive on the beach in Sayulita, Mexico, as reported by People. Are any of your favorites returning for another chance at love?

The initial cast list of men includes Casey Woods, Romeo Alexander and Brandon Jones from Michelle Young‘s season of The Bachelorette, plus Logan Palmer (fake Covid guy) and Jacob Rapini (who famously said that, even though he thought Gabby was “smoking hot,” if she were “the only person here, I don’t think I could have the heart to continue” ) from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia‘s season.

Three additional men from Katie Thurston‘s season include Michael Allio, Andrew Spencer and Justin Glaze.

Women from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor make up the majority of the new cast, including Shanae Ankney (oh boy, “Shrimp Girl”), Hunter Haag, Sierra Jackson, Hailey Malles, Kira Mengistu, Genevieve Parisi, Jill Chin, Serene Russell and Teddi Wright — almost none of whom I remember by name. Maybe I’ll recognize their faces when I see them on the show.

Brittany Galvin from Matt James‘ season and Lace Morris from Ben Higgins‘ season, which aired in 2016 (wow, that’s reaching into the past), will also be on the Sands of Sayulita.

This isn’t Lace‘s first time in Paradise. She left Mexico engaged to Grant Kemp (JoJo Fletcher‘s season) during the Season 3 finale of the series in 2016. Apparently, Lace and Grant are no longer an item.

In a promo for the upcoming season, the beach-bound singles shared about what they’re looking for in Paradise.

Justin expects there to be drama in Paradise, which is a big part of the show, aside from making love matches. But he says, “When it comes to drama, you can count me out. But you’re gonna see me sipping my tea in the corner.”

Hunter says, “I really hope Shanae is not on the beach.” Sadly for her, Shanae‘s intro is next. “Guess who’s headed to the beach?!” Sorry, Hunter.

Not everyone is thinking about drama — or love — though. “I’m hoping to see [newlywed] Wells [Adams] on the beach, because I heard he has a heavy pour,” Lace jokes.

Genevieve is more worried about running into the wildlife in Mexico. “There are a few things I’m not excited about seeing on the beach. Crabs, bugs, snakes,” she says. “Is it too late for me to go home?”

As we all know from watching past seasons, summer is crab mating season in Mexico, so there will surely be lots of those running around.

Also Clare Crawley famously had a heart to heart with a raccoon in Season 2, so there may be a few of those, too.

As we all know, people come and go on Bachelor in Paradise throughout the summer. There are bound to be additional Bachelor Nation alums arriving every week to stir up trouble among the already established couples.

Host Jesse Palmer will be asking new arrivals if there is someone in particular they are “hoping to see,” usually after that person’s crush is already in a relationship with someone else on the beach. Tears and rivalries will most likely ensue. I can’t wait.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Sept. 27 on ABC.

TELL US- WHO ARE YOU HOPING TO SEE ON THE BEACH IN PARADISE? DO YOU THINK ANY OF THE COUPLES WILL END UP ENGAGED AT THE END OF THE SEASON?

[Photo Credit: BC/Craig Sjodin]