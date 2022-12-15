Real Housewives Of Miami’s Adriana De Moura Reveals Where She Stands With Former Castmate Lea Black After Season 5 Cameo

If you are an OG fan of Real Housewives of Miami, you might be missing one particular housewife now that the series is revived. I’m talking about Lea Black. Granted, I don’t miss her, but I’m sure some fans out there do. If you fall into that category, fear not, because Lea is making a cameo on the latest season!

Best known for being a monster her fall out with then-bestie Adriana de Moura, Lea left the show after Season 3. And she left without resolving her friendship with Adriana. So where do the two stand now? Adriana reflected on their friendship and updated Page Six on their relationship nearly 10 years after the two stopped talking.

Said Adriana, “Lea can be a great friend and she’s always there when you need her. That’s a side of her that I’ve always experienced.” She added, “And to my dismay, when our friendship crumbled, that’s the side of Lea I always missed because she was a supportive friend.”

The two friends fell out after Lea got pissy that Adriana kept her marriage to Frederic Marq a secret. At the time, Adriana had maintained that the two were engaged and were in the midst of planning their wedding on the show. Adriana and Frederic have since divorced.

Adriana shared of the fight, “I never felt like what happened was correct in the sense that that was never my intention and I was never doing anything to hurt her or destroy our friendship. That was the circumstances that she felt in a certain way, but I never really wanted that to happen.” The current RHOM cast member added that she’s “more than happy to go back to way the way we were.”

Lucky for her, things with Lea seem to be moving in the right direction as the two are texting again. “We’re amicable in the sense that her son [RJ Black] recently just turned 21 and then she invited my son to the birthday party and he went. And they were like brothers in the moment. It warms my heart that she continues to include my son in her son’s life and they’re still there for each other,” she explained. And I texted her thanking her and she said, ‘Yes, we love Alex [Sidi]. He’s such a good influence on RJ.’ So we respect each other for what our sons are to each other,” Adriana revealed.

As for Lea’s cameo this season, Adriana was happy to have her back. Lea even took the time to help out Lisa Hochstein, who is going through a contentious divorce. “It was nice to see Lea and especially because I know that was legit, the fact that she was giving advice to Lisa,” Adriana shared. She added, “That’s something definitely that Lea would be doing cameras or no cameras, so it felt genuine. And to me, that’s important.”

Adriana is even on board with the idea of Lea returning to the franchise. She confessed, “I would like that. I think it would be a nice addition. I think Lea brings something that none of us bring. She’s very charismatic and she has her persona, which is so unique to her. So I think it would be a good addition to the show. I think Lea will always have a place into the Miami franchise,” she added.

TELL US – ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING LEA BACK ON THE SHOW? DO YOU WANT HER TO COME BACK FULL TIME? WHOSE SIDE WERE YOU ON – ADRIANA OR LEA?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]





