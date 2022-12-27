Bachelorette Alum Jordan Kimball and Wife Christina Kimball Are Their Expecting First Baby

Bachelor Nation’s Jordan Kimball and his wife Christina Kimball (formerly Creedon) are thrilled to be expecting their first child. “We’re so excited,” the Season 14 Bachelorette alum gushed in a joint interview with his wife. “We’re more in the [holiday] spirit than ever.”
Jordan proposed to Christina on Christmas Eve 2020, and the couple tied the knot in Houston, Texas, on January 15, 2022. They announced their pregnancy news to US Weekly just before Christmas.
“I don’t think I’ve ever anticipated something so much in my life,” Jordan revealed. “And with planning [and] wanting to start a family after the wedding, so much has happened in the last year and a half with the house, the wedding, now this.”
Wanting to be really sure of her pregnancy before telling Jordan, Christina admitted that she took four pregnancy tests before sharing the happy news with her husband. “I started out with, like, the dollar ones, I didn’t want to go all out, just in case,” said the certified K-6 educator. “But that said positive, so I went back to the store and got the one, the two pack that has the line one and then the digital one that says pregnant. And I was like, ‘OK, this is it!'”
