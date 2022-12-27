Bachelorette Alum Jordan Kimball and Wife Christina Kimball Are Their Expecting First Baby

Once she was certain that she was, in fact, pregnant, Christina decided to surprise her husband with his favorite dessert. “I was out of town, and she was telling me . . . she was gonna make me a carrot cake [when I got home],” Jordan explained. “That’s kind of my favorite little treat. And when I got home, she goes, ‘Oh, lemme show you this carrot cake.’ . . . I come through the door and there is a pregnancy test next to the cake.” Jordan added, “That was a very, very cute and exciting way to find out.”

RELATED: JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers Want To Start Their Family In The “Near Future”

Christina admitted to having a few pregnancy cravings. She said that she’s been craving Jamba Juice, cucumber sandwiches, baby bell cheese and glasses of milk at night. All healthy things. Good for her. When I was pregnant, all I wanted was McDonalds Sausage McMuffins, coke slushies and Chinese food.

In addition to being “very hungry” in the first months of her pregnancy, Christina has been “really tired.” She said, “When I get back from school every day, I pretty much go straight to sleep — that’s about the only pregnancy symptom that I have.”

Now the couple are looking forward to finding out the sex of their baby. They are planning for a gender reveal in the New Year. “I’m content with [either a] boy or girl,” Christina said, “[But] I can’t wait to find out.” For his part, Jordan admitted he is [not so] secretly hoping for a baby boy.

“We want to continue to have kids, [but] with this being the first, I would like for the baby to be a boy, you know, older brother protector,” Jordan explained. “But if the baby’s a girl, that’s OK too, you [just want a] happy, healthy baby. I’m ready for it all.”

Even though it’s early days, the couple is already thinking about names for their baby. If the baby is a girl, they plan to honor Christina’s grandmother. If the baby turns out to be a boy, they’ll name him after Jordan’s grandfather, using “Jordan” as the middle name.

Baby Kimball is due sometime in early summer.

TELL US – PLEASE USE THE COMMENTS SECTION BELOW TO CONGRATULATE JORDAN AND CHRISTINA ON THEIR HAPPY NEWS.