JoJo Fletcher And Jordan Rodgers Want To Start Their Family In The “Near Future”

JoJo and Jordan are talking about babies! It’s about time, I’d say. They’ve only been together for six years and recently tied the knot. That clock’s ticking, JoJo.

Now that they’re settled into married life, former Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher and her husband Jordan Rodgers are discussing the next step in their life together.

“I loved our life together before as an engaged couple,” JoJo said in an interview published in US Weekly. “But there is this excitement now of talking about building a family together in the near future that is really special.”

Real estate developer JoJo and her sports commentator husband first met on Season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. After postponing twice during the Covid pandemic, they were finally able to have their dream wedding at a California winery this past May.

Calling their wedding celebration the “best weekend of our lives,” JoJo added that they were “so happy” to finally say “I do” after waiting so long for their big day. Now that they’re finally married, JoJo admitted a slight change in their relationship. “Nothing major in our day to day lives has changed, but I would say there is this feeling you get once married that just feels a bit different,” she said. “It’s hard to explain but there is a deeper feeling of connection.”

Especially at this time of the year, when she and Jordan are both “crazy” busy, JoJo explained that the newlyweds are putting “a priority on our alone time” amid the holiday chaos. “Whether it’s something small as an evening walk together or cooking our favorite meal at home, making sure we are both fully present is a great way to reconnect after a hectic work week.”

“Thankfully, we are always together when we are in the same place, but having those uninterrupted mini date nights together is super important and something we look forward to,” JoJo continued.

Though they’re a happy couple now, the Texas native has been open about the rough road she and her former NFL quarterback traveled on their journey to “I do.” JoJo has previously admitted that their first year together after getting engaged on The Bachelorette was “tough,” but she believes working through their issues together has made them stronger in the end.

“We’re in the best place ever, let me tell you,” JoJo says now. “We’ve been very open about our first year [not being] the easiest. We had definitely some rocky, rocky moments, but those were growing years. And so, we are at the best stage we’ve ever been in our relationship. Life just keeps getting better, you fall more in love. That sounds cheesy, but it’s true.”

A few months after their engagement on The Bachelorette, Jordan surprised JoJo when he proposed a second time.

“I love @joelle_fletcher with all my heart!! I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama . . . just us,” Jordan wrote on Instagram in August 2019, three years after his televised proposal on the show.

“Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both,” Jordan said at the time. “But as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY! So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again.”

After their original wedding plans were delayed twice by Covid, JoJo became even more determined to have her wedding “no matter what” the third time around. “I think it’s just a personal decision. Like some people [might] say, ‘Listen, I just want to get married. I don’t care about all this,'” JoJo told US Weekly in August 2021.

The Bachelor runner-up also had words of wisdom to share with any other engaged couples who might have also had to postpone their wedding, saying, “That day is not any less special just because you’ve had to move it. If anything, it’s more special. When life happens, we just roll with the punches.”

When the couple was purchasing their new Dallas home prior to their wedding, Jordan shared that kids were “definitely part of the thought process” while looking at properties.

“We know that this will be our house for the next however many years,” JoJo added at the time. “Obviously it will be our first house that we’re in once we’re married next year. And so kids could [happen] at any point after that, and we definitely have room.”

[Photo Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images]