EXCLUSIVE: Bachelorette Star Josh Seiter Leaks Texts, Claims 90 Day Fiancé’s Karine Martins and Paul Staehle ‘Mislead For Attention’

Former Bachelorette star Josh Seiter isn’t giving up on love. While his relationship with 90 Day Fiancé alum Karine Martins didn’t seem to work out, the pair are still in contact. In fact, Karine might just be enjoying the single life once more. Despite recent reports that she had reignited her relationship with ex-husband Paul Staehle, Josh says that is no longer the case. It may even be true that the duo had never got back together in the first place.

Karine and Paul’s relationship is over

In texts shown to Reality Tea, a number saved in Josh’s phone as “Karine” said that she and Paul “have nothing.” As Josh confessed he would like to “try again to make it work,” Karine asked simply, “How?”

“To start by talking but I need to know if you are with him [Paul] because I don’t want problems,” Josh replied. “I’m not with him,” the number responded. “But what do you want from me? Because you disappeared.” The pair then go back and forth, with Josh later questioned about his drinking. He says he hasn’t touched a drink in “four weeks.”

Despite saying he was “initially interested in rekindling something,” Josh tells us that is no longer the case. He thinks that “Karine and Paul mislead people for attention and it’s sad.”

“Seeing how easily she lies was a turn-off,” Josh added. “I wish her nothing but the best and hope she can somehow manage to get back custody of her kids and lead a happy life.”

Karine and Paul originally lost custody of their children, Ethan and Pierre, in the summer of 2022. It is not clear if the two are still fighting for custody of their two kids, who are currently in foster care.

