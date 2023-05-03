Alexis Michelle Stole Lady Gaga’s Mask From RuPaul’s Drag Race Set

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is set to return for its eighth season. Bringing together what many have described as its most eclectic cast to-date, there is sure to be plenty of drama. Ahead of the new episodes, some of the queens competing have opened up about their first time on the show. In particular, they’ve commented on what they stole from the set. Alexis Michelle, from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9, may have bagged the best item. She stole a piece of Lady Gaga’s mask.

Now where did I leave those crystals?

Speaking with EW, Alexis opened up about the thievery. “She was decked out head to toe in these crystals – including a crystal mask over her face,” Alexis says of Gaga’s time on the show. “She left the mask in the room, and we broke off little pieces of it, so, here is a little piece of Lady Gaga’s mask that she left us in the Werk Room. I don’t know if she meant to leave it or if we stole it, but, I have it, which is what really matters!”

It’s hard to imagine Gaga would be too concerned about leaving her mask behind. She isn’t somebody who is often seen wearing the same outfit twice.

Another hilarious steal was from none other than Canadian queen Jimbo. While unconfirmed, Jimbo claims to have taken “a lock of RuPaul’s hair.” Yep, you read that right. “She didn’t even wake up – I mean, notice – she didn’t even notice.” Perhaps Jimbo threw bologna at Mama Ru to distract her?

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8 premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, May 12, with a two-part episode. The new season will be available to stream in the UK and other territories on WOW Presents Plus.

TELL US – WHAT WOULD YOU STEAL FROM THE SET OF RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE? DO YOU BELIEVE JIMBO REALLY GOT A LOCK OF MAMA RU’S HAIR?