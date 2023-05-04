FBOY Island Gets FGIRL Island Spinoff at The CW

You can’t keep the FBOYs down. After receiving an unceremonious cancellation at HBO Max, The CW has resurrected FBOY Island for a third season. And, even better, they’ve greenlit a spinoff called FGIRL Island. It’s truly a win-win.

FGIRLs just want to have fun

FBOY Island’s initial cancellation came amid a wave of changes at HBO Max. As the streamer prepared to merge its content library with Discovery+, its teams cut costs by scrapping a handful of HBO Max’s original reality shows. Of course, it’s not like there’s any shortage of reality shows featuring the worst people on the planet trying to find love. But FBOY Island brought something different because at least the contestants were aware of their bad-boy ways.

Now, The CW has picked up both FBOY Island and the spinoff FGIRL Island, which will flip the script on the premise and challenge eligible bachelors to find the good girls out of a group of self-proclaimed hot messes. Comedian Nikki Glaser is returning to host FBOY Island and FGIRL Island and will also serve as executive producer. The shows will shoot back-to-back this summer. The current plan is for FBOY Island to air first, and then FGIRL Island will debut in the middle of the season.

Although FBOY Island met the axe from HBO Max, Nikki had faith that the reality show would eventually return. Amid the cancellation, the comedian explained, “It was a huge success; Season 2 more than Season 1. And we can’t wait to make another.”

Nikki continued, “But I’m really confident that there will be more. I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life when it comes to a show being picked up again. And I’ve had many of my TV shows canceled and not return, but I have no worries that this one will either be back on HBO or find a place somewhere else, because the demand is there for it.”

It turns out that Nikki was right. There’s always a demand for FBOYs, and The CW was ready to bet on them. Now that it’s officially headed back to our screens, Nikki couldn’t be more thrilled.

“I’m so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back,” Nikki said in a statement. “It’s icing on the cake that I get to host it again. I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn’t be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating, and ridiculous show.”

Season 3 of FBOY Island and the debut season of FGIRL Island will premiere this fall on The CW.

