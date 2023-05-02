Marshall Glaze Is Dating A Doctor After His Love Is Blind Heartbreak

Sesaon 4 of Love is Blind definitely did not go as planned for Marshall Glaze. He matched with Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds, and the two got engaged, but it all fizzled out in the blink of an eye because Marshall was just a little too gentle for Jackie. She repeatedly told him that he needed to “boss up.” Before Marshall could even comprehend the breakup, Jackie was already smooching it up with fellow castmate Josh Demas.

At the Season 4 reunion, Jackie and Josh revealed that they’re still together. Meanwhile, Marshall sat alone on the couch amongst the successful couples. Although Marshall didn’t find his happily ever after on Love is Blind, his recent Instagram stories reveal he’s found a new relationship. Marshall is dating Dr. Chay Barnes. Yes, that’s right — Marshall is dating a doctor.

Love finds a way

According to her Instagram bio, Dr. Chay is a Doctor of Nursing Practice, and she works in labor and delivery. Dr. Chay is also an entrepreneur. She created The Wellness Series, a mental health and wellness community for busy professionals. So, there’s no way she would ask him to “boss up.”

We’re still waiting for Marshall and Dr. Chay to take their relationship to the Instagram grid — so far, they’ve just been keeping their romance tucked away in their stories. However, some eagle-eyed Love is Blind viewers think the couple is gearing up to appear in a Love is Blind spinoff.

TikTok users spotted Marshall and his new romance filming a double date alongside season 4’s Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell. So, perhaps they’re headed for Love is Blind: After the Altar?

While we wait to see more of Marshall’s love life unfold, Season 4 of Love is Blind is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.

