ChatGPT is all the rage right now, so we thought it would be fun if Artificial Intelligence was capable of spilling tea. So we gave it a simple command: who are the most disliked Real Housewives and give us your reasons for each. Here are the answers:

Kelly Bensimon

During her time on The Real Housewives of New York, Kelly was known for her erratic behavior and often clashed with her co-stars. She was also criticized for her lack of self-awareness and for making bizarre statements.

Carlton Gebbia

Carlton was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and was criticized by viewers for her negative energy and for being confrontational with her co-stars. She was also seen as being insensitive towards certain cultural and religious beliefs.

Phaedra Parks

Phaedra was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and was known for her shady behavior and for spreading rumors about her co-stars. She was also criticized for her involvement in a scandal involving her husband, Apollo Nida.

LeeAnne Locken

LeeAnne was a cast member on The Real Housewives of Dallas and was known for being confrontational and often aggressive towards her co-stars. She was also criticized for making derogatory comments about certain ethnicities and for being insensitive towards mental health issues.

Gina Kirschenheiter

Gina is a current cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County and has been criticized by viewers for her lack of accountability and for her behavior during a DUI arrest. She has also been seen as being cliquey with certain cast members and ostracizing others.

Vicki Gunvalson

Vicki was a long-time cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County and was known for being manipulative and lying to her co-stars. She was also criticized for her involvement in a cancer charity scandal and for making insensitive comments about the LGBTQ+ community.

Tamra Judge

Tamra was also a long-time cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County and was known for stirring up drama and being confrontational with her co-stars. She was also criticized for her treatment of her estranged daughter and for being hypocritical in her actions.

Brandi Glanville

Brandi was a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and was known for being outspoken and for causing controversy with her comments and actions. She was also criticized for her treatment of her co-stars and for her involvement in a scandal involving her ex-husband and his new wife.

Aviva Drescher

Aviva was a cast member of The Real Housewives of New York and was known for being dramatic and creating conflict with her co-stars. She was also criticized for her treatment of a prosthetic leg, which she threw during an argument, and for using her phobias as an excuse to avoid certain situations.

Kenya Moore

Kenya was a cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and was known for stirring up drama and being confrontational with her co-stars. She was also criticized for her involvement in a scandal involving a “fake” marriage and for her treatment of other cast members, including spreading rumors and making derogatory comments.