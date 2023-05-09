King Charles and Queen Camilla Appear on American Idol With Katy Perry and Lionel Richie

American Idol is in the house with King Charles and Queen Camilla. What does this have to do with anything? The royal coronation, of course. But it leaves me wondering what are the judges doing?

The short pop-in visit from the King and Queen was a somewhat scripted bit, but King Charles was the most in-tune with it. So much so that when he asks how much longer they will be occupying the space, I believe him. The moment is a quick ha-ha to make the connection with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie as Coronation Concert performers.

By the looks of it, you’d guess Katy had never met a public figure. Strange since she is one. And she’s even adopted a slight accent. Fancy that. Lionel is simply being Lionel, but we know he’s not surprised when King Charles walks in from behind the camera on cue. I give the King an A, Lionel a B-, and Katy a D. So, who filled in while the two were out? Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette stepped in as guest judges, and with Luke Bryan that’s an interesting mix.

Amidst the short royal Idol crossover, we’re getting closer to the crowning of our next American Idol. Contestants performed two songs for Episode 17 – one solo and one duet. As a result, three people were eliminated, and it’s now down to Top 5 for Season 21.

Becoming king and queen coverage

Both Lionel and Katy not only performed at the concert, but attended the traditional festivities at Westminster Abbey and other related events. The whole three-day affair is heavy on pomp and circumstance, but that’s tradition, and the life of royalty. After three days of probably no rest, even King Charles was tired. He took his first day off.

I don’t know who here caught the coronation festivities live (or in person), but CBS narrated that thing like it was the Super Bowl. Seriously, it was a play-by-by of micro movements and with plenty of snark. I’m speechless.

On the contrary, PBS gave us a more joyful outlook with pauses for breathing. This was a preferable way to watch if you prefer peace, or were about to go to bed. It also emphasized the Coronation Orchestra (which was amazing).

