Katy Perry and Lionel Richie’s American Idol Replacements Revealed

Calm down, people! It’s only temporary. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are crossing the pond to perform at King Charles III’s May 6 coronation. While they’re away, singers Ed Sheeran and Alanis Morissette will be filling in as acting American Idol judges.

Contestants will perform Sheeran and Morissette songs

In a video posted to Twitter, Ed talked about how excited he is to fill in as a judge on the iconic singing competition. The “Shape of You” singer will also perform his new single live on next week’s show. He’s looking forward to meeting the Top 8 contestants and coaching them “through life and music.”

Equally delighted to be coming to AI, Alanis announced in her Twitter video that she “can’t wait” to mentor the remaining contestants and to hear their “interpretations of my songs,” as they perform covers of her work.

In addition to performing songs by the “Jagged Little Pill” artist, the singers will also be divided into pairs for duets of Sheeran songs. This should be a lot of fun, since I’m a fan of both artists.

Meanwhile, Lionel and Katy will be joining Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli to sing for the newly anointed King Charles at Windsor Castle. Katy is super excited about the gig, saying, “I might be posting a lot because I’m gonna be in a castle, for real. This is wild.”

American Idol is in its 21st season on the air (15 on the Fox network and 6 on ABC). Some of America’s biggest musical stars got their start on the show, including the first Idol Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and EGOT Jennifer Hudson.

I’m not ashamed to admit being a big fan of the show. My hubby and I have been watching since Kelly sang “A Moment Like This,” so we’ll definitely be watching Monday night.

American Idol continues Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.

