Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 Returning to Bravo

Real Housewives of Miami is coming back to Bravo for its upcoming sixth season after a stint on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. RHOM, which originally premiered in 2011 on Bravo, ran on the network for three seasons before disappearing from the network. While the series wasn’t cancelled, the show did seem to “end” after Season 3 and laid dormant for nearly a decade before coming back as a Peacock original series in 2021. The revamped RHOM, which brought back the likes of Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen from the original series, was exciting for fans. It proved dramatic enough to be brought back for another season.

Season 5 was a huge success for the streaming platform and left fans wondering when they would see another installment of the series. The drama of the season surrounded the shocking divorce of Lisa and her estranged husband, who officially announced their split in May 2022. As things have continued to be messy for Lisa and Lenny, as well as the other RHOM cast members, Bravo has announced some incredible news for the cast and fans of the series.

Real Housewives of Miami is moving back to Bravo

The Real Housewives of Miami will be retuning to Bravo for its sixth season, after two seasons streaming on Peacock. The move comes to a shock for viewers who have been indulging in RHOM on the streaming platform since its return. After getting re-familiarized with the series on Peacock, it’ll be incredibly exciting to see what a move back to the main network does for the show.

There was no word on who will return from the cast or when viewers can expect RHOM Season 6, but the fact that it will be retuning for another season is relief to many. While Season 5 did well for the series, some fans feared it could disappear without much warning again. With more drama to come from Lisa and Lenny’s divorce as well as the other members of the cast, RHOM Season 6 is certain to be memorable.

