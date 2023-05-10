Savannah Chrisley Teases ‘Uncomfortable Conversations’ in New Reality Series

It’s been some time since Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison to serve their lengthy sentences after being found guilty of fraud charges. Together, the couple will serve a combined 19 years — away from the cameras, away from each other, and away from their family.

Even though this has to be a difficult time for their family, Todd, Julie, Savannah, and Chase Chrisley have all stuck together despite the challenges.

“I don’t owe the public an explanation. I don’t need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and that I love,” Chase said in December 2022. “Obviously, what we have been going through is hell. It is a terrible, terrible situation. But I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time.”

After the jury reached a verdict, their networks axed the family’s several reality shows. However, according to Savannah’s newest revelation, the family could be back on our TV screens before we know it.

The Chrisleys are filming a new project

In a new episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah mentioned she and her family were working on new projects they were very optimistic about.

“I’m so excited. We actually are filming a little something on May 5, so that will be very exciting,” she said. “In the coming months, you’ll hear some fun news about people that we’ve partnered with. And I think it’s gonna be a really fun healthy partnership.”

Savannah didn’t reveal too much about what precisely this new partnership is. Still, the audience assumes it’s a docuseries-style project which will capture Savannah and Chase figuring life out with their younger siblings after sending their parents off to the slammer.

“You’re gonna have all the uncomfortable conversations,” she said. “You are going to see how we’re navigating as a family through having two parents that are incarcerated. You’re gonna see how my grandparents are dealing with things, how Chase and I are dealing with things, him and the wedding process, how I do not necessarily agree with it.”

Right now, there’s no premiere date or official announcement for the reality family’s latest show; however, Savannah promised her listeners she’d be showing up as her most authentic self. And because of that, fans may give this new series a watch.

TELL US – WILL YOU BE WATCHING THIS FAMILY’S NEW SHOW? DO YOU MISS SEEING THEM ON TV?