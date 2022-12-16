Lindsie Chrisley Speaks Out On Todd And Julie Chrisley’s Prison Sentencing

Well… it’s looking like Chrisley didn’t know best after all. That’s right– by now, you’ve already heard about Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley getting sentenced to 12 and 7 years in prison, respectively, after a jury convicted them of bank and tax fraud.

Yep, you’ve seen them flaunt their lavish lifestyle on the USA Network reality show Chrisley Knows Best. The series primarily revolved around Todd and his over-the-top personality as he tries to parent his children alongside his wife, Julie. They live in fabulous mansions behind the gates in the South. But now, after hearing about how they managed to afford that lifestyle, it’s all starting to make sense.

Lindsie Chrisley, Todd and Julie’s estranged eldest daughter spoke with HollywoodLife, finally sharing her thoughts on her parent’s sentencing. “The past few months have been extremely hard for me and my family, and I am heartbroken over the updates in my parents’ case that occurred late last month,” Lindsie said.

“I know some of the media has tried to twist my response to this and make it something it’s not, but at the end of the day, there is no tea here. I am heartbroken and navigating this process the best way I know how,” her statement continued.

Despite their convictions, Todd and Julie have repeatedly stated that they plan to appeal the court’s decision in hopes they won’t have to serve their prison sentences. Although it’s in their right to appeal, their appeal being granted doesn’t seem likely.

RELATED: Real Housewives Of New Jersey Alum Joe Giudice Comments On Chrisley Knows Best Stars Sentencing In Fraud Trial; Says They Were “Crucified”

At the end of the day, “accident” or not, what we’ve seen from other reality stars’ cases like Teresa Giudice and Abby Lee Miller is that these judges aren’t messing around when it comes to defrauding the government. And with Jen Shah’s sentencing date quickly approaching, I hate to say it, but it doesn’t look good for her either.

Lindsie continued her statement by saying, “At the end of the day, this is a real family, and these are real and raw emotions. With that being said, thank you all for your love, support, and prayers. It really means the world to my family and me.”

As of now, the Chrisley’s will report to prison in early 2023. It’s unsure how long the couple will actually serve while behind bars, but if I were you, I wouldn’t hold my breath. Both Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley has been canceled by USA and E! following the court’s decision. So, if you’re hoping to get their perspective on a later season, I’ve got some bad news for you. However, you can still listen to their family’s many podcasts, Chrisley Confessions, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, and Coffee Convos with Kail Lowry and Lindsie Chrisley.

TELL US – WHAT WORDS OF ENCOURAGEMENT DO YOU HAVE FOR LINDSIE AND HER FAMILY DURING THIS TIME?

[Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic]