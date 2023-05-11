Former Real Housewives of Orange County Star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ Ex-Boyfriend Sentenced for Attacking Her

Elizabeth Lyn Vargas was a one-and-done Orange-holder on Real Housewives of Orange County and never really fit in the mix. With time, more people may have started to see who she is, but with the level of trauma she has been through one could see why she was holding it close it the chest. Plus, that was during the seasons of Braunwyn so it was A LOT.

Elizabeth has had a fair share of challenges. She grew up in a cult, somehow transitioned to billionaire CEO wife, divorced after 20 years, and was assaulted by her former boyfriend, Ryan. That last event played out in her Newport neighborhood, in the press, and now in court.

To give you the backstory, Ryan Matthew Geraghty was allegedly already trying to exhort money from Elizabeth when the 2022 incident happened. A pattern of him ultimately wanting money from her, threatening her, and negligently using firearms was already in motion. And when he broke into her home with a gun, he already had two prior burglary convictions.

What did the cops say?

According to the Newport Beach Police Department, “Officers arrived on scene and observed an emergency situation that warranted the immediate evacuation of the victim from the residence. Once inside the residence, police officers encountered an armed male suspect who was actively threatening the life of the victim. Officers took immediate action and placed the suspect into custody. Based on information received by officers after rescuing the victim, the evolving incident warranted the evacuation of the surrounding residences. The Crisis Response Team was requested…”

Geraghty pleaded guilty Tuesday, and took a plea deal for six years. District Attorney, Todd Spitzer issued a statement in response indicating, “There are some members of our society who are so violent that they cannot live among the rest of us.”

The DA’s words are harsh. On the contrary, the fact that he regarded Geraghty as a California 3-strikes offender and was sentenced to only six years is surprising. The circumstances surrounding the other convictions must be weighing in.

I hope everyone involved can process, let go, and move forward with their lives in peace.

Watch the premiere of Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 on Bravo on June 7th. Tammie Sue is back and Andy says that the season is like the old days.

TELL US – DID YOU HEAR ABOUT HIS ERRATIC BEHAVIOR TOWARDS HER? DO YOU MISS ELIZABETH ON RHOC? WHERE DO YOU THINK SHE MET RYAN?