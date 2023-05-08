Andy Cohen Promises Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 Is a ‘Return to Form’

The Real Housewives of Orange County is coming back for Season 17, and according to Andy Cohen, the season is a return to form. As the OG in the Real Housewives franchise, RHOC has been a mainstay for fans throughout the years. Though it’s clearly one of the most successful iterations of the series, the show has had some less-than-stellar seasons in the past. With casting adjustments and finding its footing after going through changes, the series has had a few seasons that fans feel dip in quality.

First premiering in 2006 after years of development, RHOC featured the lives of several wealthy women who lived in California. After years of watching their drama unfold on screen, fans are excited to see the newest season of the series. It is changing things up yet again. With the return of long-time cast members Tamra Judge as a main housewife and Vicki Gunvalson as a guest, the drama that may have been missing from recent seasons of the show is likely to be back in full force.

Andy Cohen teases big things from RHOC Season 17

On a recent episode of Radio Andy, Andy’s SiriusXM Radio show, the Bravo mastermind dished about the upcoming season of RHOC. He shared that he’s seen it in its entirety. Andy gushed about the season, which is slated to return this June and bring all the drama fans can handle. “I’ve now seen the entire season of Orange County [and] it’s so great. It’s a return to form. It is 18 OC-ish episodes, and it hits the ground running. I’m very, very excited about this season.” Judging by the RHOC trailer alone, it’s safe to say Andy’s not wrong about this season being a great one.

RHOC is known for its particular brand of drama. It’s a bit more lavish and luxurious than some of the other Real Housewives franchises. As the OG series, the standard that RHOC upholds is huge for the network. The fact that Andy himself is praising the series for its refreshing drama is definitely something. Sharing his insider tea with fans always works in Andy’s favor, and this time is no different. With excitement bubbling just beneath the surface, RHOC Season 17 is sure to be a can’t-miss for true Real Housewives aficionados.

Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 premieres Wednesday, June 7 at 8/7c.