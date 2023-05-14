Jason Oppenheim Teases Selling Sunset Season 6 as ‘Best Yet’

Jason Oppenheim of Selling Sunset is giving us a glimpse of what’s to come. Only a bit, just a bit. He thinks this is the best year yet, lending to us not being disappointed. How so? Well, we’ve already seen the trailer so we have an idea of what’s to come. And that’s exactly why Jason says it’s so great.

Really? Yes. Jason described this year as “stressful”. I say this as I chill here with my dogs, listening to the birds chirping in nature, and drinking my cup of tea. If stressful is the definition of broker, no thank you – been there, done that professionally. But Selling Sunset is a show, and it’s built its staying power off of drama, chic LA attire, and luxury digs (but mainly the drama). So much so that it leaves a person wondering if the drama overshadows the real estate. Better keep getting bigger and bigger listings.

What else did Jason say?

He does say the real estate is better! Go, O Group! If you didn’t know, twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim have a lot of credibility and expertise in real estate. They come from a multi-gen real estate family, but have proven themselves in the market. Who else could have such a dramatic show about their brokerage and still be respected on a professional level? That’s a challenge.

Jason also told E News, the season was “a lot” and described it as “pretty intense.” He added, “I’m just so glad to have it over with, but it’ll be fun to watch.” I’m all for putting the past behind you and letting go of it. Probably fun for him though because he stays above the fray, and no one is going to be slighting the boss. I mean, he never he even gets mad – the Selling Sunset agents love him.

Lastly, Jason touched on the new agents. Apparently, Nicole Young is bringing her tenure at the O Group, and Bre Tiesi brings the excitement. I guess we’d have to watch to see. And as Netflix does, they’re bring those back-to-back seasons. Season 6 is here and Season 7 is already filming.

Binge Selling Sunset (or take it in little by little) on Netflix – starting May 19th.

