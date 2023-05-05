Bre Tiesi Arrives in Selling Sunset Season 6 Trailer, Immediately Attacked for Nick Cannon Relationship

Oh, wow. The Selling Sunset trailer is here, and it is a saga. A two minute, well produced saga. Did I mention the drama? These agents and brokers have it all – accusations, backstabbing, judgment, passing the buck, and some pretty good outfits.

Take a look at Netflix’s bomb-drop because The O Group has a change in temporary leadership, new agents, new storylines, and new luxury house listings! However, no Christine Quinn because she is off living her life in the name of crypto. And is this our last season with Heather Rae – the question lingers.

So, who is new from the world of entertainment? That would be Bre Tiesi. Bre was a model (and is gorg), an avid fitness personality, YouTuber, and has been on several reality shows in the past including: WAGS, Love & Listings, and Wild n’ Out. She was formally married to NFL quarterback, Johnny Manziel, but often makes headlines these days for her co-parenting relationship with Nick Cannon.

O Group gatekeepers

That brings us to her storyline on Selling Sunset. Bre’s an agent who has become more serious about real estate and found herself a new home at The O Group. Queue the other ladies because no one new comes into the O House without a thorough inspection.

Did Bre come in with a little too much confidence? What about being humble when you’re new? She gets blindsided when she finds out another broker from the office reached out to what looks like her client. No, no, no. Then we see, the office talk begins to narrow in on Bre’s modern day friendship/family with Nick.

Unless you live under a rock, you probably know Nick has a whole tribe of children with various women, and Bre is one of them. Veteran office gossip is mainly coming out of Chelsea Lazkani’s lips. She apparently has a problem with things she doesn’t quite understand. Those things are: other people’s lives, other people’s lives, and other people’s lives. When she has time to make sales, we’ll never know.

After you give the trailer a whirl, watch Selling Sunset Season 6 on Netflix on May 19. In other words, get your TGIF on, on Netflix.

