Selling Sunset Star Maya Vander Welcomes Baby With Husband Dave Miller

Selling Sunset star Maya Vander of Seasons 1-5 has had her baby! Keeping it hush-hush until a few days ago, she told the world she was in her third trimester and would be giving birth any day. The newest member of her family, Emma Reign is now at home with her mom, dad, Dave Miller, and two siblings.

Maya kept her life event under raps because of the difficulties she endured on Selling Sunset. No, I wish that was the reason. She underwent tragic circumstances in 2022. She lost her son to stillbirth in addition to three miscarriages in the past. We are so happy that Emma is safe and healthy.

How did it go?

Apparently, Maya went ahead with induction at 37 weeks to be on the safe side, and everything worked out with one hiccup along the way. Though labor was rather swift, the baby’s heartbeat did drop as the cord was wrapped around. Thankfully, the doctors were able to deliver her daughter safely.

Maya waited a few days to deliver the news via social media. This is understandable on many levels. Honestly, each time Kate Middleton gave birth, and she was out there doing her duty standing in full dress I was incredibly impressed. I am also impressed with Maya’s resilience. And on Selling Sunset, her ability to fly above the drama.

Maya posted a picture of Emma’s birthday on Instagram – including Emma, her husband, and surprisingly herself. A lot women only post their newborn, but I love it when a mom is so joyous (or tired maybe) she doesn’t care what she looks like. All the Selling Sunset ladies and gents are there in the comments wishing her well. Even Heather Ray’s husband Tarek, and Selling Sunset producer, Adam DiVello were sure to congratulate her.

Wishing this baby, and all the other lil Selling Sunsets all the happiness in the world.

You can binge Selling Sunset on Netflix when it premieres for Season 6 on Friday, May 19.

