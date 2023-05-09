Selling Sunset: Maya Vander Pregnant, Donates Playground After Loss

If you’ve seen the early days of Selling Sunset, you know Maya Vander by now. Level-headed, gorgeous, and family oriented. She is one of the ladies who has her broker’s license and stepped away to Miami to pursue real estate with the Maya Vander Group. She is not much in the way of drama, but we could count on her to be direct if need be. Though she is no longer a castmate, she still pursues bi-coastal real estate and is a real estate coach with Compass.

Maya has two beautiful children, but was surprised when she lost her third baby at 38 weeks in 2021. I imagine this was quite hard, and there are only a certain subset of women and men who can relate. She’s been brave and open about the experience – as part of the healing process, and to ultimately, help others.

What’s more difficult is that after hearing about her loss she needed to deliver her baby boy, Mason. She discussed the painful circumstances at the Season 5 reunion, but was met with additional loss in 2022 as she had a miscarriage at 10 weeks. She’s a mom at heart though, and knew she wanted to get pregnant again!

The good news!

Guess what! She is pregnant again and expecting very soon. Wishing her the best in these final days! As an additional surprise, Maya announced her and husband, Dave Miller were integral in the birth of a playground for children. They made their contribution to Child Care Center in honor of their late son, Mason, and as you can see below the playground train is named after their son.

On the cusp of Mother’s Day, well wishes to all the moms of all kinds. If you forgot (like I did), Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 14th.

Selling Sunset Season 6 premieres on May 19th with two new cast members. Watch if you are into fine houses, colorful suiting, or interpersonal memos that are lost in translation.

TELL US – CAN YOU RELATE TO MAYA? DO YOU FOLLOW HER LIFE ON IG? WILL YOU BE WATCHING SELLING SUNSET THIS SEASON?