Summer House Martha’s Vineyard Episode 2 Recap: The Coming of Phil

Summer House Martha’s Vineyard Episode 2 is here, and it’s a balance between wholesome vacation activities and conflicts.

We pick up from the last episode at dinner. To recap, Silas Cooper wasn’t thrilled with his new wife, Jasmine staying out all hours with Jordan Emanuel, and Jordan stands up for her character. The situation resolves itself. Yay! This takes us back to the house, and we see a spotlight on the Coopers marriage and relationship. The newlywed dynamics aren’t all that entertaining, but we are teased with the coming of Phil and Shanice.

A wholesome/turn up vacation

The next day, kayak aficionado Amir Lancaster, takes Jordan out, but she is met with “stress” and not having it. She needs a drink. If Amir had planned this for Jordan he would have brought her a road drink, and done all the paddling. But he is testing the waters so how is he supposed to know what she likes.

It’s a night of bowling and Milo, the dachshund is there! Master bowler, Bria Fleming is in her element and takes the moment to ask if her BF can visit the last week. This should be a step forward since last week a point of contention was that she didn’t ask about her dog. No one looks happy, but they said they are so we’re going with it.

Mariah Torres surprises everyone with a moon mass. The mood is WTF? Yet everyone is intrigued by it. She enlightens us to her hoodoo practice. How does it go? Well, people are themselves and it’s not received in the way it’s intended. Mariah says herself that she doesn’t normally do this for groups – I don’t know why she’s surprised when everyone walks away without the positivity it was meant to bring. When 30-somethings aren’t dialed in, you have to sell them. Otherwise, it’s like a high school biology class.

Nick Arrington apparently DMs everybody and is admittedly flirty. In the words of Nick, “How else are you supposed to get to know someone if you don’t say anything.” When Shanice Henderson shows up looking like she just finished a workout, Nick’s first impression after all that flirting is she doesn’t look like how she does on Instagram. Nick, most people don’t. For the record, it’s her, but toned down, and the person you would go to bed with at night if she was interested. Cut to, not interested.

Shanice is ready turn up. She had me until she said she was ready to blackout. The ladies swarm together to talk about the men. Jasmine hasn’t figured everything out yet since she’s been married for 2.5 secs, but the other ladies are single and don’t know who they like yet. They are looking for BDE.

When the Vineyard starts to turn

On the way out the door, Mariah says she’s staying – she’ll join them at the club. She hasn’t gotten over her feelings from the night before, and decides its best to try to maintain her peace. But before everybody can split, she is shoving towels in Bria’s face saying the clean dog towels are in with her towels (she thinks dog towels don’t go in the dryer – said no dog owner ever). Mariah’s motto for this season was “don’t start none, won’t be none,” but who’s starting now? It’s turned to “if she wants to come and f up my feng shui.”

How about being responsible for your own feelings? She has a good cry in Preston Mitchum’s arms, and clearly, Mariah doesn’t feel like herself. Hoping she feels better soon.

Meanwhile, at the bar, Bria’s pretty upset with her friend, Shanice for abstaining from the drama, but a shot distracts Bria and then she’s fine??? As this is happening, Phil pulls up to the house, swings the door wide open, and Milo has him running around the house. He is trying to find his room, but his room is actually Nick’s room.

Onto the club. It’s a bust, but hey, make lemonade out of lemons. When Phil shows up he busts open the doors like a gunslinger in a saloon. Followed by, Hi I’m Phil … I … sh*t in your bathroom” to Nick. Two seconds later, and who’s making a toast to unity now? Not now! Everyone’s getting a little too lit and the vibe is off. The night ends at 12:45 and what are we left with? Half the group is drama-tired and the other half is still talking about literal sh*t. It’s about to pop off again.

Summer House Martha’s Vineyard airs on Sunday nights on Bravo.

