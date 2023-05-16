Mary Fitzgerald Teases “Double” the Drama From Selling Sunset Season 6

As we all know, Selling Sunset is coming back on Netflix for its sixth season with goodbyes, hellos, and upgraded real estate. What else is it going to serve us? Drama, but isn’t that what the viewers want? I need some serious reader feedback here.

Boss, Jason Oppenheim and #2, Mary Fitzgerald are promoting the upcoming season, and they keep emphasizing THE “drama.” Mary is thinking Season 6 might be double the drama, and “probably going to be the best season” yet. Jason is saying he’s still recouping from his sneak peak look. Is the Oppenheim Group trying to give us the hard sell on S6, or are we just floating with the wind here?

Mary did speak to the authenticity of the office though. In March, she told DesignScene, the “cameras are always on point” and that it is the agents’ real dynamic in the office. Yikes. As for her role, “Sometimes for a full week I am doing only real estate and I come back into the office, they are filming, and I am not even aware what the fight is about!”

Does Christine know what’s up?

The past seasons of Selling Sunset have been a success in the viewership department, and though it catches a lot of flack (and negative fan reviews), it still trends and leads the way on Netflix. However, if you listen to what Christine Quinn says, this is likely the last season. Since we know the streaming platform already greenlit S7 maybe she means 2023 is its last year? We will have to wait and see if she’s right, or if history repeats itself.

Be sure to watch the high stakes and high stilettos on Netflix on Friday, May 19th.

