Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Involved in ‘Near Catastrophic’ Paparazzi Car Chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were involved in what his spokesperson has described as a “near catastrophic” car chase. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also in the car, it has been confirmed. The couple are physically unharmed, but are said to have come away from the near-tragic event shaken.

What happened to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, joined by Meghan’s mother, had attended an awards ceremony that took place in New York on Tuesday night (May 16). As they left, around six vehicles are said to have pursued them. The vehicles were blacked out, and driven by unidentified people.

There are claims the cars drove on pavements to keep up with the trio, along with jumping red lights, reversing down a one-way street, and one driver using their mobile phone while behind the wheel. Another was handling a camera to take photographs. Uniformed police are understood to have confronted the pursuers, but they were relentless.

Lasting over “two hours,” according to the Duke’s spokesperson, the pursuit “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” They added that “while being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

There are echoes of the tragedy surrounding Princess Diana’s death in this story. She was killed when her limousine crashed in Paris in 1997, as it sped away from paparazzi. It is something her son, Prince Harry, has revealed his anger about on a number of occasions. To see history almost repeating itself should be a warning sign to everybody involved. No arrests have yet been made.

