Married At First Sight Season 16 Episode 20 Recap: “Our Last Rodeo”

Last night’s episode of Married At First Sight was interesting, to say the least. I can’t say that I am shocked by most of the decisions. For some, it wasn’t enough to just walk away with a clean slate, they needed to have one last dig before they went their separate ways. One husband just left a really bad taste in my mouth. But its not quite over just yet. In true MAFS fashion, they had to leave us on a cliffhanger. You will need to tune in next week to find out some unanswered questions.

After eight weeks of being married to a stranger, the time has finally come for the couples to decide if they want to stay married or get a divorce. When unsaid things are finally said, it forces partners to reconsider their decisions. One couple leaves unsure of their future. Let’s get straight into the recap!

Christopher & Nicole

Chris is beginning to question his future with Nicole. He is realizing saying yes on decision day may mean he will have to deal with her negativity and insecurities forever. Pretty much! Hopefully Nicole will invest in therapy, if she isn’t already doing so. She has so much to be thankful for, but she can’t help but focus on the negative and overanalyze everything. In a post interview, Nicole admits she still needs to weigh the pros and cons of staying together in the future. She doesn’t want to make a decision based on temporary emotions. Chris is also happy to have the night to truly think about everything.

Interestingly, before Nicole and Chris come out to speak with the experts they question if it is a good thing that they haven’t had a serious fight yet. They are also concerned about Nicole’s insecurities and her constant need for reassurance from Chris. But I’m sure it’s no surprise to anyone that they decided to stay married. This is the only couple I predicted would actually stay married from the beginning.

Airris & Jasmine

Airris and Jasmine take time to reflect on the growth they have had throughout the process individually and within their relationship. In the first couple of weeks, it seemed like there was zero chance of them staying married, but in recently things have definitely evolved. I don’t know if it is enough to say yes on decision day, but it has been nice to see Jasmine happy. Hopefully she isn’t heartbroken on decision day. She is probably one of the sweetest people on the show. Maybe this experience will serve as evidence of her strength and grace.

Jasmine looks absolutely amazing on decision day. I guess she said no matter what happens no one will be able to say she wasn’t looking good. Airris admits to the experts that he wishes that he did not waste the first four weeks of their marriage being in his head. He believes that he and his wife share a connection that could have been even deeper, had he been as open as Jasmine from day one.

Jasmine is the first to give her decision, which I was actually hoping would be the case. She confidently says that their marriage is not what she envisioned in her dreams and asks for a divorce. Airris agrees and says that they didn’t have enough to stay married. But before leaving, he throws shade by saying that he has learned he wants a woman who truly loves herself. Wow! Naturally, Jasmine is offended and doesn’t let the slight go unnoticed. She announces that he has commitment issues and he would have found a reason to run no matter what. Frankly, I agree! Although I am not surprised by the outcome, I think it is for the best. Jasmine deserves a guy who makes her feel safe to be vulnerable.

Clint & Gina

Despite both Clint and Gina saying things to hurt each other’s feelings they feel that they have had shared some good times throughout the experiment. But no one can ignore that their relationship just hasn’t gone beyond friendship vibes. Clint shocks everyone when he says he would do the experiment again with Gina as his wife. But he doesn’t want to stay married to her. I don’t think anyone is surprised that Gina agreed with this decision. But she does add that she wishes that he took more initiative in the beginning. Insert side eye. I don’t know what world she is living in. Gina didn’t take any initiative either, in fact she went out of her way to close herself off.

Shaquille and Kirsten

While preparing for their night alone, both Kirsten and Shaq admit to each other that they aren’t 100% sure of their decision. We have witnessed this couple struggle with communication issues throughout their relationship. They both came into the experiment with their own expectations that may not have been realistic. All of these things may have led to them constantly bumping heads.

Kirsten and Shaq sit with the experts to discuss their marriage and where they see themselves in the future. Although they have had several obstacles, they have learned more about what they each want. But Shaq can’t shake not feeling supported and the feeling of being alone. Kirsten has expressed this same sentiment at times. When asked, Kirsten chooses to stay married. When its Shaq’s turn his decision isn’t quite clear. He mentions his struggles to be a leader in their marriage. I guess we will have to tune in next week to figure out if they stay together. Insert side eye. Really!!!

