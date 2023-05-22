Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake Episode 1 Release Date and Time

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan have always been fan-favorite members of the Real Housewives of New York. So when it was revealed that they were getting their own spinoff, audiences couldn’t have been more excited. Now we’ve seen the trailer for what looks to be a hilarious outing for the pair, fans are wondering when the Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake Episode 1 release date will be. Here’s what we know.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake Episode 1 will be released on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Episode 2 will follow, in a double feature to kickstart the brand new series. The show will move into its regular timeslot of 10 p.m. ET/PT the following week. This is because the rebooted Real Housewives of New York will be premiering, introducing a slew of new ladies to the Bravo audience. New episodes of both Crappie Lake and RHONY will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

We know that each episode of Crappie Lake will be around 30 minutes long. Crammed into those 30 minutes are lots of hilarious antics, as Luann and Sonja delve into a world completely at odds with the life of luxury they are both used to. There’s even a guest appearance from the one and only Paula Abdul.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake trailer

The trailer shows an excited but wary Luann and Sonja, as they get to grips with everyday life in Benton, Illinois. With a small population, hot climate, and a “testicle festival,” there is plenty for the ladies to get up to. And, apparently, a lot of men for them to flirt with. Bring on the fun.