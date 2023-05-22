Love Island Star Tommy Fury Promises To Propose ‘Soon’ to Molly-Mae Hague

Love Island is a hit around the world. Some would say that the British series is the best of the bunch. One of the longest standing couples to come out of the show are boxer Tommy Fury, and influencer Molly-Mae Hague. The two now share a child, so naturally, questions are being asked about when they may say their vows and get married. Here’s what Tommy had to say about the whole thing.

Tommy had “planned to do it sooner”

Being a boxer, Tommy explained that he sometimes has to shut himself off to the world. This actually delayed his plans to pop the question to Molly-Mae. Speaking on a recent edition of the British chat show Loose Women, which was stylized as Loose Men for the day, he explained: “I’ve had it in the ear for the past two years.”

“My actual plan was to do it a lot sooner but obviously being a boxer, when you’re in a training camp you’ve got to completely shut yourself off,” he said. “You want to just focus on the fight so I can’t be going in and everywhere proposing.”

Despite this, he has now made a promise. “I’m going to do it soon,” he pledged. We’re all waiting to hear the big announcement!

Tommy and Molly-Mae first met on Love Island in 2019. The pair hit it off immediately, despite getting to know other Islanders. They ended up going all the way to the end of the competition, and finishing in second place. Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea won the 2019 series, but split shortly after collecting their prize money. Amber is now dating female footballer Jen Beattie.

TELL US – WERE TOMMY AND MOLLY-MAE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOVE ISLANDERS? DO YOU THINK THEY WILL GET ENGAGED BEFORE 2023 IS OVER?