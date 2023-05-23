Kim Kardashian Reflects on ‘Beautiful’ Marriage to Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may not have gone the distance in their marriage. While their relationship is irrevocably broken, Kim doesn’t think of it as a “failure.” In fact, she thinks there were many “beautiful” moments during their time together. Sadly, she doesn’t think her ex-husband can be helped. She’s also probably stressed out by the constant drama he’s bringing into her life. We will see a lot of that play out in the upcoming third season of The Kardashians.

Kim realizes she cannot “force” Kanye to change

Speaking to Jay Shetty on his podcast, Kim may not have named her ex, but spoke about having “different views” from someone who had previously been in her life. She said she didn’t have “the power” to change that person’s views. “You can’t force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different,” she explained.

While she acknowledged that it is “OK to have” different opinions, it meant she would struggle to “co-exist really well” with … somebody. “You can’t expect them to be where you’re at [and] at your level,” Kim added.

Now, Kim is busy looking after her four shared kids with Kanye. North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, are all in the early stages of life, but their mom is wasting no time in teaching them some valuable lessons. She wants to teach them that forcing values on people isn’t something you can do, as they look “for friends and [eventually] partners and relationships” of their own.

The Kardashians Season 3 starts streaming on May 25 on Hulu, in what Kim has described as her most “emotional and frustrating” season to-date.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KIM’S COMMENTS? WAS HER MARRIAGE TO KANYE EVER “BEAUTIFUL?” CAN YOU EVER “FORCE” SOMEONE TO CHANGE?